Levi Garcia

HELPED SET UP EQUALISER: Levi Garcia

Levi Garcia and AEK Athens will take a 2-1 lead into Saturday’s UEFA Champions League qualifier second-leg against Dinamo Zagreb. The winner of the tie moves on to the playoff round.

After going down 1-0 in the first half, Garcia set up a pass for teammate, Switzerland’s Kevin Zuber to get the equaliser in the 59th minute and AEK eventually picked up the game winner in the 90th minute courtesy a Konstantinos Galanopoulos goal.

Originally scheduled for August 8, the Greek leg of the tie was postponed due to unrest when a 29-year-old fan was killed in overnight clashes between rival supporters in Greece, prompting European governing soccer body UEFA to postpone the original first leg. Eight fans were also injured in the extensive clashes outside AEK’s stadium, while Greek police said they had made 88 arrests, mostly of Croatian supporters.

