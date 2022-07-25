Jereem “The Dream” Richards was in sparkling form at the World Athletics Championships here in Eugene, Oregon, USA.
Richards clocked 19.86 seconds in the semi-final round of the men’s 200 metres and split a fast 43.87 on the second leg for Trinidad and Tobago in Sunday’s 4x400 final. The Point Fortin sprinter, however, has no Oregon22 precious metal to show for all his efforts.
Richards finished sixth in the half-lap final. In the 4x4 championship race, Dwight St Hillaire, Richards, Shakeem McKay and Asa Guevara were fifth. While the relay placing was T&T’s best performance at the meet, it signalled the continuation of a major global senior championship medal drought.
The dry run started at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar. There were again no medals for T&T at last year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
Richards featured prominently in the country’s last successful stint on the global stage. At the 2017 World Championships, he earned 200m bronze and was on the 4x4 team that struck gold.
Richards is determined to return to the podium. “The drought definitely does make me hungry,” Richards told the Express. “As we talk about it, I’m reminded of how hard I worked this off-season. I know I was the best I’ve ever been, but it still wasn’t enough. That’s a hard pill to swallow. But it says that I need to work even more; harder than I’ve done before.
“I’ve gone beyond and above,” he continued, “to be as fit as I am. Long days, early nights. A lot of sacrifices, and I still wasn’t able to get a medal. It’s tough. But at the same time, I did the best I could do. I ran 19 seconds twice this year; 19.8 In a championship meet. This is fuel to the fire. I need to go back to the drawing board, work better, harder, smarter, and even more than I did this season.”
Kashief King, 24, battled hard on anchor in the 4x4 semis to help T&T qualify for the final. In the championship race, King was replaced by 19-year-old McKay. St Hillaire, Richards, McKay and Guevara, running in that order, combined for a three minutes, 00.03 seconds run.
Richards said T&T’s solid performance in the final, even without the experienced Machel Cedenio in the line-up, was a clear indicator of podium potential.
“In the medal drought we also have a lot of hope. There’s still a light and a fire burning in the athletic side of Trinidad and Tobago. We just have to continue throwing some fuel on the fire because it’s there. We need to continue to feed it, and I think that’s where we falter. We don’t feed enough athletes and enough meets and enough things into the sport. We could do a better job of that.
“Hopefully this motivates some of the younger athletes,” Richards continued, “showing them that we still have it going. But we definitely need the younger ones to buck up their game and do a bit better, so that when I am gone and when Machel is gone and all of the other senior athletes are gone, we have people like Shakeem and his generation to carry the torch.”
Richards said that the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the development of athletics in T&T. “When we were in lockdown, a lot of athletes would have suffered with lack of competition, lack of access to training and all the other things.”
However, Richards made the point that athletes are not the only ones responsible for their growth. He said there is a need for more local meets, as well as more people in the stands urging the athletes on to excellence.
“We could do a better job of supporting because when I look back at Senior Champs, even though we just opened back up and it was an okay turnout, to me it wasn’t good enough. We could definitely get more support. The people that criticise track and field on social media, on the news… we need the same amount of people to come out and support us.
“It’s unfair to us that we work so hard, sacrifice so much, and when we are there locally, these people don’t come out to support us. Yet, when we excel or we fail on the global stage, they have the most to say, like they actually put in something. We definitely need a lot more support,” Richards ended, “and a lot more investment into the sport.”
The fifth-place finish in the 4x4 relay and sixth for Richards in the 200 combined to earn T&T seven points and 47th spot on the placing table. United States, Jamaica and Ethiopia were first, second and third, respectively, securing 328 points, 110 and 106.
The host nation also topped the medal table with 13 gold medals, nine silver and 11 bronze. Ethiopia (four gold, four silver, two bronze) finished second, with third spot going to Jamaica (two gold, seven silver, one bronze).