Another World Cup day, another World Cup shock.
Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals yesterday as Japan came from behind to upset Germany 2-1.
Both Doan and Asano play for German top-division clubs.
“I believe it’s a historic moment, a historic victory. If I think about the development of Japanese football, thinking of players, for them this was a big surprise,” said Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu, who had five Germany-based players in his starting line-up and three, including the scorers, on the bench.
“They’re fighting in a very strong, tough, prestigious league. They’ve been building up their strength. In that context we believe that those divisions (Bundesliga and second division) have been contributing to the development of Japanese players,” Moriyasu said. “I’m very grateful for that.”
Ilkay Gündogan had given four-time champions Germany the lead with a first-half penalty. But Doan, who plays for Freiburg, pounced on a rebound to equalise in the 76th minute after Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer blocked a shot from Takumi Minamino.
Then Asano, who plays for Bochum, sprinted clear of Nico Schlotterbeck and beat Neuer from a narrow angle in the 83rd minute of the first competitive meeting between the two nations.
Germany outplayed Japan for much of yesterday’s match with 24 attempts on goal compared to Japan’s 11. Japan had just 24 per cent possession for the whole game.
“It’s brutally disappointing, not only for the players, but also the coaching team,” said Germany coach Hansi Flick. “We deserved to go in front, it was more than deserved. Then you have to say that Japan gave us a lesson in efficiency.”
The match was played a day after Argentina’s 2-1 upset loss to Saudi Arabia.
It was only the third time Germany had lost their tournament-opening game after defeats against Algeria in 1982 and Mexico in 2018. In the other World Cup openers for Germany, the team had won 13 matches and drawn four.
Despite giving away the penalty for a clumsy challenge on left back David Raum, Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda made a string of saves and was player of the game.
“We fought as a team,” Gonda said. “We have to make sure we never stop.”
Japan next play Costa Rica, while Germany face Spain on Sunday.
Germany’s build-up was fraught by protests and political statements because of Qatar’s human rights record and their treatment of migrant workers and members of the LGBTQ community.
Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich complained on Tuesday that he had the feeling he wasn’t able to fully enjoy playing at the tournament because of all the negative coverage.
Germany were hoping to restore lost pride after their shocking group-stage exit as defending champions in 2018, while Japan are appearing in their seventh straight World Cup and are looking to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.