Get Carter

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO’s Dylan Carter will be seeking to finish as the overall leader on the men’s money list and earn the US$112,000 first prize when the Indianapolis leg of the 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup (Short Course 25m) splashes off today,
The 26-year-old has been in tremendous form of late, underscored by his six gold medals after the first two legs. After his 50-metre butterfly victory at the Pan Am Sport Centre in Toronto, last Sunday, T&T’s top swimmer has now gone back-to-back in securing triple gold at meets in Berlin, Germany, and Toronto, Canada.
Carter is joint overall leader on the money list in the World Cup standings, tied on 114.5 points with USA’s Nic Fink. The FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 is being contested in three cities, over three consecutive weeks, with three days of action-packed 25m (short course) racing at each series stop. The overall purse of this year’s series is US$1,200,000. At the end of the series, the swimmers’ points totals from each leg will be added up to determine the final rankings, where the top eight earn prize money, with the overall winner—men and women—each taking home US$112,000.
At the end of the series swimmers can earn an additional US$262,000 per gender, which will be awarded to the top eight men and women athletes, based on their overall ranking. Using each swimmer’s best three results (sum of points for position and performance), the athletes will be ranked while the top 20 per gender will receive prize money for their standings at each stop of the circuit.