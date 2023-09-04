Trinidad and Tobago’s Dantaye Gilbert has been unveiled as a member of PSV Eindhoven Academy.
The player has signed a two-year contract with the Dutch football giants, 24-times winners of the Eredivisie, first division title.
Gilbert is likely to play with both the club’s Under-19 team and the reserve team, Jong PSV, laying out a clear path to the PSV Eindhoven first team.
Notable footballers coming through the highly-vaunted PSV Academy include Brazilian superstars Romario in 1988 and Ronaldo six years later and more recently Dutch nationals Steven Bergwijn, Memphis Depay formerly of Barcelona and Cody Gakpo, the 24-year-old Liverpool forward.
Gakpo was part of PSV’s reserve team Jong PSV, for the 2016–17 season, but featured mainly in the Under-19 academy team. Gakpo made his professional debut in the Eerste Divisie for Jong PSV on November 4, 2016 in a game against Helmond Sport. Gakpo made his first-team debut in February 2018 and in the 2021–22 season, he won the Dutch Footballer of the Year award after scoring 21 goals in 47 games in all competitions. He signed for Liverpool in January 2023.
The offspring of Surinamese parents Bergwijn, 25, was born in Amsterdam and was in the PSV Academy, played for the second team Jong PSV (2014–2017), before graduation to the PSV Eindhoven first team (2014-2020). He them moved to the English Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur ((2020-2022), before joining Ajax (2022).
Depay played for Jong PSV, the club’s reserve team in 2011, before being elevated to the PSV senior team (2011–2015). He has since played with Manchester United, Barcelona, Lyon and is currently with Atlético Madrid (2023).
Gilbert, the former Presentation College and San Juan Jabloteh midfielder will be hoping that his time in the PSV ranks will also lead to a significant career in club and international football.