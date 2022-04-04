Trinidad and Tobago track and field star Tyra Gittens equalled her own national high jump record at the Texas A&M/University of Texas Dual Meet, in the United States, on Saturday.
Gittens cleared the bar at 1.95 metres to strike women’s high jump gold for University of Texas. She had established the 1.95 T&T record last May.
Gittens was in fine form on Saturday, producing first-time clearances at 1.83m, 1.86, 1.89, 1.93 and 1.95. The 2021 First Citizens Sports Foundation Sportswoman of the Year attempted to improve the T&T record to 1.98m, but knocked down the bar three times.
The impressive 1.95m clearance earned Gittens second spot on the 2022 world outdoor performance list, behind Jamaican Lamara Distin, the global leader at 1.96. Distin, a student at Texas A&M University, was second to Gittens on Saturday with a 1.93m jump.
Gittens also competed in the Texas A&M/Texas Dual Meet long jump event. The 23-year-old athlete picked up silver with a 6.58m leap. Thanks to that jump, Gittens is eighth on the 2022 world list. She also has a wind-assisted 6.82m leap to her name this year.
Taejha Badal finished fifth in the women’s 100 metres dash in 11.68 seconds. In the 200, the Texas A&M/T&T athlete was sixth overall in 23.77.
At the Friends University Spring Open, in Kansas, Jerod Elcock clocked a personal best 10.15 seconds to grab men’s 100m gold. The Butler Community College sprinter is 17th on the 2022 world performance list. Elcock produced a 10.26 run in the heats.
Another Butler athlete, Judah Taylor was tenth fastest in the men’s 400m in 48.81 seconds. Cloud County Community College freshman Anson Moses finished tenth overall in the men’s 110m hurdles in 15.45. Moses cleared 3.40m for 21st spot in the pole vault. He was 25th in the discus with a 28.89 metres throw and 63rd overall in the 800m in two minutes, 12.98 seconds.
At the Masked Rider Open, in Texas, Kelsey Daniel disturbed the sand at a personal best 16.15m for gold in the men’s triple jump. Thanks to his impressive effort, the New Mexico Junior College student is 20th on the 2022 world performance list.
Wayland Baptist University junior Che Lara finished first in his section and fifth overall in the men’s 400m in 48.65 seconds. New Mexico’s Che Saunders was 13th fastest in the men’s 110m hurdles in a wind-aided 14.79. Barton Community College sprinter Marcus Purcell was 13th in the 100m in 10.72 and 16th in the 200 in a windy 21.60.
At the Spring Invitational, in Alabama, Ruebin Walters topped the men’s 110m hurdles field in 13.79 seconds. Tennessee Tech University sophomore Anya Akili finished sixth in the women’s long jump with a 5.37m leap. She was 17th overall in the 200m in 25.80.
In New Jersey, Jahi Hernandez won the Sam Howell Invitational men’s 100m event in 10.69 seconds. The Columbia University sprinter was second in the 200 in 21.37.
At the Legends Invitational, in Georgia, Iantha Wright topped the women’s 200m field. The Life University junior stopped the clock at 24.14 seconds.
In Texas, Camile Lewis won the David Noble Relays women’s 400m event in 56.23 seconds. Her South Plains College teammate, Justin Guy finished third in the men’s 110m hurdles final in 14.25. Angelo State University’s Talena Murray threw 40.90m for fourth spot in the women’s javelin.
At the Early Bird Meet, in South Dakota, Antonia Sealy topped the women’s javelin field with a 42.39m effort. The Iowa Western Community College freshman was sixth in the 100m hurdles final in 14.63 seconds. And in the high jump, Sealy went over the bar at 1.45m to finish 33rd.
At the Houston Alumni Invitational, in Texas, University of Houston student Dillon Leacock secured men’s 400m hurdles silver in 53.64 seconds. Renny Quow was 21st overall in the men’s 200m in 22.17.
In Louisiana, Shaquille Singuineau threw the iron ball 16.34m to claim silver in the Battle on the Bayou men’s shot put event. Akanni Hislop was first in his section and seventh overall in the men’s 100m in 10.64 seconds.
At the Southern Miss Invitational, in Mississippi, Adell Colthrust finished fourth overall in the men’s 200m in 21.54 seconds. The Jackson State University sophomore was fifth fastest in the 100 in 10.64.
At the Baylor Invitational, in Texas, Janeil Bellille finished fifth in the women’s 400m hurdles. She got home in 1:00.31.
In New York, Myles Jackson clocked 4:42.70 for fifth spot in the Coach Omeltchenko Invitational men’s 1500m. Two weekends ago, also in New York, the Queens College student won the Mount Saint Mary College Invitational 1500 in 4:22.32.
University of Kentucky senior Dwight St Hillaire finished eighth overall in the Florida Relays college men’s 200m in 20.59 seconds. University of South Florida (USF) student Joshua Jacob St Clair was 44th in 21.77.
University of Central Florida (UCF) sophomore Tamia Badal was 29th fastest in the women’s 400m hurdles in 1:01.19. And in the college women’s 200m, University of Alabama sprinter Ayla Stanisclaus was 48th in 24.39 seconds.
At the Southwest Baptist Invitational, in Missouri, Aaron Brewster finished 15th overall in the men’s 200m in a windy 22.26 seconds. The Northwest Missouri State University sophomore was 16th in the 100 in a windy 10.89.
And in California, Boise State University junior David Pierce was 28th in the Stanford Invitational men’s 200m in 22.20 seconds.