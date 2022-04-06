Going good

Having just completed a successful Test series and begun a camp for his white ball cricketers, West Indies coach Phil Simmons sees strides being made in both formats.
The Test team is coming off a 1-0 series win over England, a series in which Simmons said his players made “huge progress.”
“For us to be able to understand how to bat on last days to save Test matches and also to understand how we needed to bat in the situation to bat for two days, something which we haven’t done for a while, I think that was progress in itself,” Simmons said at a virtual media conference yesterday. “To me...it was a big pleasure to sit down and watch our batsmen just grind out a session and don’t lose any wickets (and) still score 80 runs. I think there was a lot of progress made during that series.”
Overall however, Simmons said the two years of the pandemic had placed the red ball players at a disadvantage.
“The progression will always be different...The white ball players have more playing time,” he said.
Simmons added: “The example I’ll give you is that long ago we used to have playing time in the counties and leagues, so our red ball team improved a lot quicker. Now there’s a lot more of those white ball leagues, so the ability to do things in white ball cricket makes them improve a lot quicker than the amount of red ball. For two years we didn’t have any red ball cricket except international, so in that way definitely the white ball would improve quicker.”
Cricket West Indies is currently conducting a white ball skills camp at Coolidge in Antigua. And Simmons likes what he has seen so far from the 16 players involved.
“I think the pleasing thing here is the attitude because just to drill and drill on things you want to improve is not an easy thing to do. This now is the third day straight; they’re going to be off tomorrow (today) but the attitude throughout has been great.”
West Indies are currently ranked ninth in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and seventh in T20 Internationals (T20Is) and Simmons said some specific areas are being addressed at the two-week camp.
“We’ve always had our issues with how we score against spin bowling, so that’s been a highlight of the camp—as a batsman the different ways you want to score against spin and try and work on those—and for the quick bowlers, the ability to improve on their yorker bowling mainly.”
Batting through different phases of an innings is also being worked on.
“We are getting to the stage where between overs seven to 15 in T20s and overs 11 to 35 in ODIs, we are being stalled and that’s why we losing so many wickets,” Simmons said, “so we trying to make sure that we are not stalled anymore and our scoring board percentage goes up from 60 per cent or wherever it is to 70 per cent; so we will be scoring in that period and we know how strong we can be at 40 to 50 overs, or the last four overs in a T20. That’s been the scope of how we look at things and how we want to improve.”
The camp runs until next Wednesday.