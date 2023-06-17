Gold again for Paul

ACE TTO sprinter Nicholas Paul successfully defended his men’s sprint title last night, winning his second gold, one of three medals the country won in two nights of the 2023 Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships currently ongoing in San Juan, Argentina.
TTO male endurance rider Akil Campbell added a bronze in the men’s omnium last night. On Friday night, TTO female endurance rider Alexi Costa-Ramirez pedalled to silver in the women’s omnium.
The placings took the TTO medal tally to five (two gold, two silver) for the Elite campaign to date.
Back in the men’s sprint, the world record holder for the flying 200m Paul sped to gold in commanding mode, taking out Colombia’s Kevin Quintero in two straight rides; the first win came through a swooping move on the penultimate lap of the first ride. And then in the second, Paul led from start to finish to repel the Colombian. It was a devastating display of his speed and superiority over his competition in the Western hemisphere.
Earlier at the semi-final stage, Paul tackled his team-mate at the World Cycling Centre, Suriname’s Tjon En Fa —the eventual bronze medallist in the event—handling the South American in two straight rides.
The first was achieved with authority, ranging up to En Fa’s side towards the end of the second lap before powering to the lead and maintaining that advantage all the way to the line.
Then in the second, Paul did it a bit more cheekily, snatching victory on the line with something in hand.
Earlier in the morning quarter-final, the 24-year-old Gasparillo sprinter easily fended off the challenge of Colombia’s Santiago Ramirez in two straight rides.
On Friday, Paul had posted the quickest time in the qualifying round, clocking 9.439 seconds in the opening salvo of the event.
Paul’s team-mate Kwesi Browne advanced out of this round, finishing 12th in 10.018 but the third TTO rider, Quincy Alexander failed to advance when he was 17th in 10.139.
In the ensuing 1/8th finals, Paul easily dismissed the challenge of USA’s Evan Boone, while Browne succumbed to the speed of Canada’s Ryan Dodyk, bowing out at this stage.
Meanwhile, TTO female endurance cyclist Costa-amirez also finished sixth in the women’s points race (80 laps) yesterday afternoon.
Yesterday, TTO junior Phoebe Sandy managed a 14th-position finish in the women’s 500m time trial qualifying round in 36.633 seconds.
The competition is scheduled to conclude today.