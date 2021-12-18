AFTER losing in the final of the previous tournament two days earlier, Trinidad and Tobago’s Kale Dalla Costa struck gold in his final event in the Casely International Tennis Championship series Friday in Florida, USA.
The 13-year-old defeated American Kieran Lin 6-4, 7-5 in the 16 and under title match after winning twice the previous day.
After receiving a bye in the first round, Dalla Costa edged Alexi Roy 6-4, 4-6, 10/5 and took out another Canadian, Adam Patry, 6-4, 7-5 to reach the title match.
Dalla Costa actually performed much better stepping up in class than he had done in his age-group (14 & under) the week before.
He collected trophies in all three 16 and under events he contested during the week as he had won the back draw title when he got into first competition after the first day’s play on Tuesday.
Dalla Costa had lost in the 14 and under semi-finals to the eventual champ in his first Casely tournament nearly two weeks ago, and then made it to the round of 16 before heading across to nearby Plantation for the Orange Bowl Championships.
The left-hander and his three compatriots—Jordane Dookie, Gabriella Prince and Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith—all lost in the first round of the qualifying draw of the world-famous competition, but he came closest to victory as he went down in a deciding match tiebreak.
Luca Shamsi, the country’s leading junior player, was only in Florida for the second of the two-week trip, but he definitely made his mark.
The Tranquillity Open semi-finalist began his Casely campaign by winning the 16 and under crown without dropping a set last Monday, and ended it Friday by reaching the 18 and under semis.
After brushing aside Benjamin Mann of Canada 6-3, 6-1 and Costa Rican Nicolas Garnier 6-3, 6-0 the day before, Shamsi was beaten 6-2, 6-2 by Canadian Gryffin Minor in their battle for a place in the title match.
Shamsi reached the quarters in his first Casely outing in this category on Wednesday.
Dookie was the other T&T player to collect hardware in the series.
The fifth-ranked player in COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Confederation) earned the 14 and under bronze medal in her first event almost two weeks ago.
Dookie then reached the quarters a couple days later and ended her campaign stepping up in class to pick up the 18 and under back draw title on Wednesday.
All four Campbell-Smith siblings—Em-Miryam, Yeshowah, Abba and Rukha—competed in just one Casely event, along with Gabriella and her brother Malcolm Prince just over a week ago.
The Campbell-Smith also played in the Little Mo International a few days before and Abba, the Lease 12 and under singles and doubles champ, earned the 10 and under back draw crown.