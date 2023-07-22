Golden De Gannes

Janae De Gannes struck gold on day two of the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Under-18 and Under-23 Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica, yesterday.
De Gannes was on fire in the girls’ Under-18 long jump, the Trinidad and Tobago athlete disturbing the sand at a personal best 6.11 metres for top spot in the event. The big leap is a new Championship record.
De Gannes opened the competition in style, taking the lead with the 6.11m jump. She opted to not take her second round jump. In round three, the Bishop Anstey High School (Port of Spain) student produced a 5.59 effort. She passed again in the fourth round, and then jumped a wind-aided 5.99 in round five. In the sixth and final round, De Gannes jumped 6.06 to complete an impressive series.
Puerto Rico’s Legna Edith Echevarria picked up silver with a wind-assisted 6.08m leap. Bronze went to Belize athlete Brooklyn Lyttle, who produced a windy 5.72 jump.
T&T’s Cheyne West was fourth in yesterday’s boys’ U-18 110m hurdles final in 13.86 seconds, while Dorian Charles threw 53.33 metres to finish fifth in the men’s U-23 javelin. Justin Guy was ninth overall in the men’s U-23 110m hurdles in 14.46. On Friday, Charles finished sixth in the men’s U-23 400m hurdles in 53.71.
At press time, last night, T&T had ten medals-- Janae’s gold, four silver and five bronze.
Late on Friday, Leah Bertrand seized silver for T&T in the women’s U-23 100m dash. Bertrand clocked 11.27 to finish behind American Mia Brahe-Pedersen, who won in a Championship record 11.08. British Virgin Islands athlete, Beyonce De Freitas bagged bronze in 11.41. T&T’s Taejha Badal was sixth in 11.70.
A 52.35-second run from West earned the T&T athlete silver in the boys’ U-18 400m hurdles. Jamaica’s Trevoy Smith won in a Championship record 51.75, with third spot going to Bahamian Berkley Munnings in 54.27.
Jaden James secured silver in the men’s U-23 discus. The T&T athlete landed the implement 53.59m. Jamaican Ralford Mullings grabbed gold with a big 61.18 effort. American Aidan Elbettar threw 53.21 to finish third.
There was silver too for Ruth Irvine, the T&T athlete producing a 33.82m throw for second spot in the girls’ U-18 discus. Bahamian Cailyn Johnson (40.85) and Costa Rica’s Luna Sherlyn Mora (32.76) claimed gold and bronze, respectively.
T&T’s Omare Thompson returned a time of 9:34.94 to bag bronze for T&T in the boys’ U-18 3,000m. Aruba’s Asher Leo Patel won in 9:13.47, with second spot going to Canadian David Jiang (9:14.30).
Thanks to a 1:01.68 run, T&T’s Keneisha Shelbourne captured girls’ U-18 400m hurdles bronze. United States Virgin Islands athlete Michelle Smith won in a Championship record 56.99 seconds. Silver went to Bahamian Darvinique Dean (1:01.13).
Kelsey Daniel’s windy 16.19m effort earned the T&T athlete bronze in the men’s U-23 triple jump. His best legal jump on the day was 15.99. Americans Russell Robinson and Salif Mane finished first and second, respectively. Robinson jumped a windy 16.64, while Mane disturbed the sand at 16.49.
T&T’s Christopher Crawford threw 17.84m for bronze in the men’s U-23 shot put as Maxwell Otterdahl was golden at 19.41, forcing his USA teammate Jason Swarens to settle for silver at 19.02.
Kyle Williams, Akira Malaver, Keeran Sriskandarajah and Shelbourne combined to give T&T bronze in the mixed U-18 4x400m relay in 3:33.13. Bahamas got the gold in 3:31.29, with silver going to Canada in 3:31.96.
Omari Lewis just missed out on a podium finish in the men’s U-23 100m, the T&T sprinter finishing fourth in 10.28 seconds. Dominic Cole was 14th overall in a windy 10.65.
T&T’s Shakera Kirk and Lalenii Grant were fifth and sixth, respectively, in the women’s U-23 discus, throwing 44.95m and 44.37.
Symphony Patrick clocked 11.97 for eighth spot in the girls’ U-18 100m final. Patrick clocked 11.92 in the qualifying round. Her T&T teammate, Alexxe Henry clocked 11.95, and did not advance.
Trevaughn Stewart just missed out on a lane in the boys’ U-18 100m final, the T&T sprinter finishing ninth overall in the preliminaries in 10.87 seconds. The top eight progressed.
At press time, last night, T&T athletes Gianna Paul and Tenique Vincent were locked in a close battle for gold in the girls’ U-18 heptathlon.