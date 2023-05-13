Good fight

Daren Sammy’s experience and success as a player at the international level were key factors that convinced Cricket West Indies (CWI) that the St Lucian was the right man to take the reins of the regional white-ball side ahead of the crucial ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers.

Yesterday, CWI confirmed Sammy’s appointment as head coach of the white ball team as well as the appointment of Andre Coley as head coach of the red-ball side.