Good fight

Shane Hospedales

TUSSLE: Trinidad and Tobago’s Shane Hospedales, right, on the attack against Mexico during their quarter-final clash in the 2023 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship, at Malcolm Park Beach Soccer Facility, Nassau, Bahamas, last Friday night.

Trinidad and Tobago’s beach soccer men put up a decent fight, but ultimately went under 2-0 to Mexico in their quarter-final match in the 2023 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship, at Malcolm Park Beach Soccer Facility, Nassau, Bahamas, on Friday night.

Having played unbeaten in winning their group, Mexico was expected to overwhelm the “Sand Warriors”, who managed a lone come-from-behind win over winless Domi­nican Republic.

T&T had lost all four previous meetings against the former CONCACAF champions.

No goals were to be had in the first two periods, setting up a dramatic third period in which “El Tricolor” got scores from Cristofher Castillo and Hector Acevedo for the 2-0 win.

T&T goalkeeper Jabari Gray was beaten by superbly taken long-range goals. The first from an unstoppable Castillo half-volley, with eight minutes left, and three minutes later by an Acevedo stinging low free-kick.

Other quarter-final action saw the USA prevailing in a dramatic 5-4 win over Costa Rica, with the winner converted in the last minute. And defending champions El Salvador booked their passage to the final four after thumping Guatemala 7-2.

Meanwhile, Bahamas brought the home fans to their feet with a 4-2 triumph over former champions Panama.

The host country will face Mexico next.

Mexico narrowly won a nine-­goal thriller 5-4 when the teams met last Wednesday to determine the winners of Group B after both teams had earlier beaten Guatemala and Belize.

