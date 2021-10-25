Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women footballers ended a two-match friendly international series against Panama with a second draw after being held 1-1 by the Central Americans at Ato Boldon Stadium, yesterday.
Very equally balanced, the teams drew the first encounter goalless on Thursday.
The hosts put up an improved showing and struck first with an early goal from Norway-based striker Kennya “Yaya” Cordner, who was quickest onto a long punt out of defence from Mexico-based Victoria Swift, and rolled in a low shot from a wide angle for the opening goal in the seventh minute.
But after surviving a serious second half testing, T&T finally conceded four minutes from the end of regulation time when Carina Batrip headed Panama level from a corner-kick. By the end, the T&T team had lost shape and was desperately holding on.
Even so, T&T substitute Laurell Theodore could have won it with the final kick of the match. Running at goal, with defenders nipping at her, Theodore put her shot into the side-netting.
Both teams seem satisfied with their performances.
“This was an exciting game,” stated Panama head coach Ignacio Quintana, “The two teams tried a lot to win.”
“Every team want to win, but in the end, we are all happy with the draw,” stated Yvama Rodriguez, one of a couple USA-born players in the Panama team.
Meanwhile, interim T&T head coach Kenwyne Jones was pleased with the improvement shown by his team over the course of the short series.
“I do believe that the team has a lot more room for improvement,” stated Jones. “But I do believe that we are very happy with the performances we have had. I think it has definitely been a change from the first game that we played Panama to now.”
“I’m happy with the stage that we are at. Of course, I’m disappointed that Panama was able to equalise with a set-piece so late in the game,” Jones added.
Jones also had hopes of staying on in the long run after his November 30 interim stint ends, adding that he believes that he can make the team even stronger leading up to January 2022 CONCACAF zone World Cup qualifiers..
“This again is not the final squad, we have a lot of people to see, a lot of people which we think will add quality to what we already have,” stated Jones.
Yesterday, Panama again settled first, but during the opening salvo each team threatened early. T&T defender Rhea Belgrave headed straight to Panamanian goalkeeper Farissa Cordoba from a free kick by her captain Karen “Baby” Forbes, while at the other end, any one of two Panama attackers would have been favoured to get at the end of a pass deep inside the T&T penalty area, but T&T goalkeeper Kimika Forbes was out quickly to poke the ball away.
Jones made a couple of changes and would have been happy to see his team contest the midfield more competitively, despite not creating many chances. They also limited Panama’s raids.
Pint-sized winger Aaliyah Prince and Chelcy Ralph took up midfield positions ahead of veteran Maylee Attin-Johnson and Naomie Guerra who started on Thursday. Panama themselves made three changes, including resting key defender and captain Yorima Pinzon.
Seeking desperately to pull level, Panama put on the pressure in the final quarter hour of the first half but keeper Forbes ensured T&T stayed ahead with two acrobatic stops, including one from the penalty spot. Forbes was at full stretch when pushing over a shot from Yerenis De Leon near the half hour mark, before also pushing aside the spot kick from Mexico-based star Marta Cox.
Referee Cecile Hinds awarded Panama the 35th minute penalty for Swift’s robust tackle on Lineth Cedeno and after Forbes saved the initial shot, Cox turned the rebound over the bar. But before the first half ended, T&T got close to a second goal with captain Karen Forbes putting a free-kick onto the crossbar.
Panama pressed for most of the second half, but were foiled by resolute T&T defending. At the other end, T&T had a chance of getting a second, ten minutes from the end, when Panama goalkeeper Cordoba stopped a shot from Cordner who had a clear run on goal. The keeper also turned aside a second shot by Theodore from the rebound. That missed opportunity would come back to haunt T&T when Panama got their equaliser.