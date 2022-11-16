Malik Gopaul finished third in the Boys Under-15 division at the Criterium Federal Regional 1 singles tournament in La Richardais, France, recently.
In the preliminary stage, Gopaul emerged from a group of five.
In the knockout stage, the GV Hennebont table tennis club player progressed to the semi-final round.
He lost in the last four, but then defeated Victor Goaper in the battle for bronze.
Nolan Le Gourierec struck gold, getting the better of Benjamin Raison in the final.
Gopaul is one of three Trinidad and Tobago players currently in France on a ten-month training stint at the Hennebont Ping Center.
The others are Gopaul’s Smalta Crusaders clubmate Chloe Fraser and Queen’s Park player Jordan Thong.
Competing in the Regional 1 Girls Under-15 category in La Richardais, Thong finished fourth.
The top three spots went to Klervie Le Gourierec, Salome Guigoures-Rucet and Lola Ponsart.
Fraser was on show in Le Mans, in the Criterium Federal National 2 Girls Under-15 division.
The 13-year-old southerner finished seventh in a strong field of 24 players.
Thanks to a strong showing in the preliminary stage, Fraser earned a first round bye in the knockout.
She then lost her quarter-final match-up against eventual bronze medallist Lou-Anne Bocquet.
In the playoffs for fifth to eighth, Fraser lost to Eva Fontaine but bounced back to stop Laurine Mu, the victory securing seventh spot for the St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando student.
In a recent Hennebont Ping Center assessment, Fraser earned the accolade as the most improved player at the training academy.