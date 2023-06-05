Rising table tennis stars Chloe Fraser and Malik Gopaul have been competing successfully in France, producing podium finishes at recent tournaments.
Gopaul, Fraser and Jordan Thong have been training at the Hennebont Ping Centre, in France, since September last year. The ten-month training stint concludes this month.
Fraser and Gopaul are members of the Smalta Crusaders Table Tennis Club here in Trinidad and Tobago, while Thong plays for Queen’s Park.
On the weekend, Gopaul won the under 1,400 rating points event at the Golfe du Morbihan tournament in Plescop, France. The 14-year-old Trinidad and Tobago player won his semi-final showdown with Noe Beuvier in three straight games. In the final, Gopaul dismissed Thomas Dang 3-0.
Fraser, 14, bagged bronze in the open women’s event. After playing unbeaten in the group stage, she whipped Kelly Dieng 3-0 in the round of 16 and Michel Clemence 3-0 in the quarters. Fraser bowed out in the semis, going under 1-3 to Maelys Messe.
Fifteen-year-old Thong just missed out on a podium finish, exiting the under 1,000 rating points event in the quarters.
Fraser, who went into the tournament with 1,336 rating points, reached the quarters in the under 1,400 event. And Gopaul, with 1,393 rating points ahead of the Golfe du Morbihan, got to the quarters in the under 1,700 category.
Fraser was golden in an open women’s tournament, last month. In the group stage, she whipped Maelys Fortin and Charlotte Salou 3-0 and got the better of Aurelie Breton 3-1. Fraser blanked Audrey Vienot 3-0 in her semi-final contest. And in the final, the 2023 Caribbean girls’ under-15 singles silver medallist defeated Katell Ogor 3-1.
Fraser progressed to the round of 16 in the under 1,500 category. She was just one game away from securing a quarter-final berth, but eventually went under 2-3 to Anthony Le Bihan.
In another tournament in May, Fraser finished second in the women’s singles and reached the quarters in the under 1,500 event.