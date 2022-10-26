Johnny Grave is not yet ready to pack his bags and head back to England but the Cricket West Indies CEO says some quick solutions are needed for the poor performances of the West Indies team.
“We need some short-term fixes because the West Indies is hurting and they want results and they want them fast,” Grave said on Tuesday’s Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados. “If we don’t get them then we probably won’t have time or the opportunity to implement the long-term objectives because we’ll all be given our marching orders and it will be up to someone else to take on this enormous challenge.”
Grave was answering questions on the way forward for West Indies cricket following the failure of the team coached by Phil Simmons to reach the Super 12 phase of the on-going ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.
The Windies’ failure to get out of the preliminary round after losses to Scotland and Ireland prompted Simmons to hand in his resignation as coach on Saturday, although he will stay on for the upcoming Test series “Down Under.”
Asked Tuesday if he would be interested in replacing his former international colleague, former fast bowler Sir Curtly Ambrose said on the programme that he would always make himself available to serve WI cricket, “and that hasn’t changed.”
He added: “Our cricket is in serious trouble and we need to get something done to get back our cricket somewhere near to the top again. It has been going on for two decades and that’s a long, long time and something has to be done.”
Grave hopes that the pending CWI World Cup post mortem, which will involve Simmons, will be “as independent as possible,” and that, “it would work as quickly and as thoroughly as it can do and when it reports back that we get the support to implement the recommendations as quickly as we possibly can.”
Despite the current difficulties however, Grave, whose contract expires in June next year, says he is still keen to carry on.
“We’ve just completed the acquisition of Coolidge Cricket Ground which I think is an amazing facility and long-term investment by Cricket West Indies...We’ve got a T20 World Cup that we’re hosting in 2024 which is an unbelievable opportunity to have a game-changing, transformational moment for West Indies cricket. ...It’s the opportunity for us to... get resources from that World Cup that would be outside an extraordinary event within our normal four-year cycle of events. Hosting a T20 World Cup should be a multi-million dollar injection of cash into our system that... would be well needed.”