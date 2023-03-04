Great outdoors

“Winning the overall World Indoor Tour title means a lot to me. It sets up for a great outdoor season.”
Jereem “The Dream” Richards was a very satisfied man following his golden run at the World Indoor Tour Final in Birmingham, England, last weekend. The Trinidad and Tobago track star stopped the clock at a season’s best 45.74 seconds for men’s 400 metres gold, the superb effort earning him the overall World Indoor Tour 400 title.
“I’m definitely pleased with the run,” the Point Fortin athlete told the Sunday Express.
There was a familiar celebration from Richards at the end of the World Indoor Tour Final race, the reigning Commonwealth Games 200m champion closing his eyes and pointing to his temple.
“This definitely was a Marcus Rashford celebration,” Richards declared. “I like that in football you can celebrate after a goal so I decided to celebrate after this victory. I am a fan of Manchester United and also Marcus Rashford.”
Richards opened his 2023 indoor campaign on February 4 with 400m silver in 45.88 seconds at the new balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Seven days later, the 29-year-old athlete was golden at the Millrose Games, in New York, in 45.84. And on February 25, he secured the World Indoor Tour title with his impressive 45.74 run in Birmingham.
“Yes, this was the end of the indoor season for me. I’m not sure when I open my outdoor season as yet, but I know I should be competing at the (March 31 to April 1) Florida Relays with my team-mates. Whenever I do open up my outdoor season, I would like to open with a 400.
“I’m in really good shape at the moment,” the 2022 Express Individual of the Year continued, “so I expect nothing but the best of myself on any given day. I hope to open with a personal best.”
Richards’ fastest 400-metres run is 44.79 seconds, while his 200m PR (personal record) is 19.80.
In addition to a US$10,000 bonus for his World Indoor Tour series triumph, Richards received an automatic wild card entry for the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland. “The Dream” is the reigning world indoor 400m champion.