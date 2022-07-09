Trinidad and Tobago’s Akil Campbell captured this country’s first medal of the International Cycling Union’s (UCI) Track Nations Cup in Cali, Colombia, on Friday night. And his performance earned praise from the president of the local cycling federation.
The endurance rider won gold in the men’s elimination race which was the final event on the second day of the competition, to successfully defend his title.
Campbell, who won gold in the same event at the same venue in September last year, finished at the head of the pack once again, beating Italy’s Michele Scartezzini into second place. Jordan Parra Arias finished third.
Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) president Rowena Williams congratulated Campbell on his gold medal saying “It was a great performance.”
“He would have done something similar in the Nations Cup in Cali and he was really defending his medal from last year. It was a great ride. It was a disqualification from the Italian but Akil went out there and did what he had to do and he executed well and T&T and the entire fraternity is proud of what he has done and hopefully that will push him because this will be one of the qualifiers for the World Championships, so we will wait to see how it pans out,” she added.
Meanwhile, T&T’s men’s flying 200-metre record holder Nicholas Paul, who narrowly missed a podium finish on Friday in the Men’s 1km time trial, was back on the track yesterday with the fastest time in the first round of the kierin.
Riding in heat five, Paul clocked 9.774 seconds to win the heat ahead of Thailand’s Jai Angsuthasawi, who was second and Germany’s Maximilian Dornbach, who was third.
Dornbach won the 1km time trial on Friday.
However, T&T’s Kwesi Browne was second in heat three behind Colombia’s Kevin Quintero and did not advance to the second round which was due to ride off after press time.
The keirin final was also scheduled to take place last night.
Of Paul’s performance on Friday, Williams praised the effort in what is Paul’s first meet since returning from a collarbone injury.
“Nicholas coming out of the injury from Glasgow did his best. We know the kilo is not one of his main events but it was still an excellent performance from him and it was the first event he has done since the fall and of course having qualified for the second round of the keirin, it was another great performance by the cyclists and we could only hope that as the days go by, more medals could come in,” she said.
Paul, Browne and Campbell are expected to be on the track again today, with Paul and Browne competing in the Men’s sprint and Campbell in the Men’s omnium.
The T&T trio are hunting UCI points which will go towards their respective UCI World Track Cycling Championships qualification campaigns.
The World Championships takes place in France from October 12-16.