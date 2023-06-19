Aidan Greaves

PODIUM POSE: Trinidad and Tobago athlete Aidan Greaves, right, stands on the podium with his bronze medal in the International Cadet Male Under 81kg category of the 2023 USA Judo Junior Olympic Championships, Sunday in Louisiana, USA. At centre, is gold medal winner Evan Miller of the United States.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Aidan Greaves finished third in the International Cadet Male Under 81kg category of the 2023 USA Judo Junior Olympic Championships which ended on Sunday in Louisiana, USA.

Eventual runner-up Evan Miller of the USA defeated the T&T athlete 10-0 in two minutes and 14 seconds at the quarter-final stage before going on to beat Alvin Tran 10-0 in the semi-finals.

Miller lost 10-0 to the USA’s Octavio De Oliveira in the final.

In the double-elimination format, after losing in the quarter-final, Greaves went through the four-round repechage to earn the bronze medal.

He got a bye to the second round of the repechage where he defeated the USA’s Gabriel Wilson 10-0.

Greaves went on to defeat Sebastian Cruz Esparza in the third round of the repechage.

Meanwhile, Miller, who lost to De Oliveira in the qualification match to reach the final, defeated Greaves again in the fourth round repechage to secure his place in the final, with Greaves having to settle for bronze.

