Growing force

TEAM TTO standout cyclist Nicholas Paul will be looking to continue his rude vein of form when the third and fourth round of the International Cycling Union (UCI) Champions League continues tomorrow and Saturday at Lee Valley Velopark in London, England.
Paul won silver in the men’s sprint event at the second leg in Lithuania last Saturday, nearly pulling off an upset against current world champion Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands.
In a rough first-round heat, the 23-year-old failed to advance in the keirin at that same meet.
It was an improvement from his first-round performances at the Mallorca edition on November 6.
Then, the 2019 Pan American Games men’s sprint champion placed fourth in the keirin and was defeated at the semi-final stage by Germany’s Stefan Botticher in the men’s sprint.
Paul was reflective about his performances in Lithuania where the 2019 Pan American Elite Track Championship men’s sprint champion came oh-so-close to defeating the world champ.
“For me, I would say my performance in Lithuania was good. I executed all my rides to the best of my ability and I came out with the silver medal at the event in the sprint tournament. So I would say yes, it’s good,” Paul told the Daily Express.
The current men’s flying 200m world record holder said his self-belief has increased based on the Lithuania efforts.
“Yes, I would say it made me a bit more confident in my racing, to see my hard work paying off and to be able to race with the fastest guys in the world and to be competitive,” Paul reasoned.
Paul added the lesson learned from Lithuania is the importance of executing game plans and paying careful attention to the details of his ride.
“I would say I executed my ride perfectly against him (Lavreysen) and that I trusted myself and I started the sprint when I wanted to and I felt that that was the best time,” Paul said
He said further that after a season of racing against world-class opposition, he is beginning to feel much more comfortable lining up against the top international riders.
“To race at this level because it is a totally different level when you are racing with fast guys day-in and day-out, so I would say, yes I am a bit more comfortable racing at this level now.”
Racing against the best in the world is always beneficial, Paul said, because he gets to recalibrate his tactics, strategy and training programme so that he can improve to compete better against them.
After the Lithuania outing, Paul (41 pts) remained in fourth position in the men’s sprint standings, behind Lavreysen (77 pts), Botticher (59 pts) and Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland (47 pts). Paul is one of the world’s top 72 cyclists (36 male, 36 female) at the five-round season-ending Champions League.
The fifth and final round of the Champions League will pedal off at the Sylvan Adams National Velodrome in Tel Aviv, Israel on December 11.