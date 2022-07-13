Hail Dr Hislop

Shaka Hislop

HONOURED: Shaka Hislop during a ceremony yesterday at which he was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in Civil Law by the University of Newcastle.

Former Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Shaka Hislop was yesterday conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in Civil Law by the University of Newcastle (UN) for his work with Show Racism the Red Card during a ceremony at the university.

Among the first to congratulate the 53-year-old ESPN analyst was the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association.

Commenting on Instagram, Hislop stated: “I am humbled that Newcastle University deemed me worthy to receive an Honorary Doctorate as well. I accept in recognition of the thousands who have supported, contributed, volunteered and worked for Show Racism the Red Card. Hislop noted that 55 years ago, Newcastle University bestowed Dr Martin Luther King with an Honorary Doctorate in Civil Law. Dr King’s and NU’s legacies continue to shape the civil rights responses of today.

“I accept in recognition of all who remain undaunted by the task, all who give of themselves knowing they may never savour an equal world themselves. Thanks to NU Chancellor Imtiaz Dharker, Vice Chancellor and University President Chris Day, SRtRC founder Ged Grebby, and to Martin Cox for his nomination,” Hislop stated. “And of course, thanks to my beautiful & supportive wife, and our five wonderful kids.”

