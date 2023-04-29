Trinidad and Tobago Women’s Warriors will have to get past World Cup bound Haiti and Panama, if they are to book their spot in the re-branded CONCACAF W Gold Cup, which will be held in 2024, from February 17- March 24 in the United States.
There have been several versions of the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup in the past. However, the governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean on Wednesday announced the newly re-branded CONCACAF W Gold Cup.
The tournament will be contested by 12 teams. Eight CONCACAF national teams will qualify for the tournament, joined by invited guests Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay, the top finishers in South America’s 2022 Copa America Femenina.
The United States, by winning the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship have already qualified, while Women’s Championship runners-up Canada and third-placed Jamaica will battle for another automatic spot. The Six other finalist will be decided via a qualifying process.
T&T’s route to the women’s Gold Cup sees then having to qualify. T&T are grouped in League A, which consists of the nine top-ranked teams, divided into three groups of three.
The Women Warriors are grouped with Panama and Haiti. The winners of that mini group, along with the two other League A winners, get a direct passage to the Gold Cup.
The three League A runners-up get a second chance to qualify via six-team Gold Cup prelims which are scheduled to take place during the FIFA Women’s International match windows of September, October and November 2023.
The six-team qualifying tournament offers the final three spots to the 2024 Gold Cup and will be fought among three League A runners-up and three winners of League B, which consists of the next 12 best-ranked CONCACAF Nations, divided into three groups of four teams. League B contain El Salvador, Guyana, the Dominican Republic, Bermuda, Nicaragua, Antigua and Barbuda, Honduras, Suriname, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Martinique, Barbados, and Dominica.