With upset wins over the host nation and defending champions in their first two matches, West Indies coach Courtney Walsh is “happy and proud” and feels more is to come from his women’s side.
“We believe that we have a chance of going all the way.” Walsh told the media yesterday in a virtual news conference, the morning after (New Zealand time) his charges held their nerve to beat defending champions England by seven runs in Dunedin.
The victory followed the three-run opening day win over hosts New Zealand. And the wins prompted Walsh to repeat, “this team I think can give a very good account of themselves and go all the way.”
The WI coach cautioned however that, “with those two wins behind us we don’t want to get complacent…One game at a time…Hopefully we can just keep ticking the right boxes and enjoying the game, and once we do that, we give ourselves a chance.” He described the two wins so far as “tremendous”
“The beauty about it is that everyone has chipped in so far…it’s not just the big three that we always depending on for runs. Hayley (Matthews) did very well in the first game, put some partnerships and then in this game (against England) we had a very good opening partnership, lost some (wickets) in the middle and normally we would have lost our way but (Shemaine) Campbelle (Player-of-the-Match) and (Chedean) Nation steadied the ship and put on a very interesting partnership for us, over 100 runs. I thought that kept us in the game.”
Walsh added: “The fight that the ladies have been showing out there on the field is what is very encouraging for me.” But he said the resolve the players have shown has not been a surprise.
“When we played South Africa home in the game that we tied and came out victorious in the Super Over, I saw the sort of fight and determination I wanted to see in that game. And then similarly again in South Africa when we won the first game and it came down to a tie and a Super Over, they showed similar fighting qualities again, so I’m not surprised at that and it’s just good to see the fight and the attitude that they have.”
Deandra Dottin’s flying catch at backward point to dismiss England opener Lauren Winfield-Hill yesterday also came in for high praise from coach Walsh. “It was one of those breathtaking catches that only Deandra can pull off. It was spectacular, it was out of this world and that set the tone for everything else after in terms of lifting the spirits.”
Dottin’s death bowling against New Zealand and her effort yesterday have been her most notable performances in the tournament so far. But Walsh said he was not “overly concerned” about her form or the lack of runs so far of skipper Stafanie Taylor. A bigger worry to him is the catching in the first two games.
“We can’t keep dropping so many catches, it might come back to hurt us,” Walsh noted. But he added, “I think the effort they showed in yesterday’s game, even though we still put down a couple, it shows that we are still committed to try and take these catches so I’m happy with that.”
West Indies will now switch camp as they prepare for another tough examination of their title credentials against India tomorrow.