RICHARD HOOD will believe in his players, although it appears the deck is stacked against him.
Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women’s footballers will begin their qualifying quest to reach the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup with an away assignment against Mexico in Pachuca on Tuesday, September 26.
“It is not the easiest task we have ahead of us,” stated Hood, the recently-appointed women’s national coach on Friday.
“We know the quality of the Mexicans,” Hood said. “We also know that we will be playing at 8,000 feet, at high altitude which adds to the difficulty of course.”
The match is T&T’s opening qualifier for the revamped Gold Cup, the region’s premier competition for women’s senior national teams, which will be played between February 17 and March 10, 2024, in the United States.
Hood has seen it all before. His plight is similar to that of many a local coach - taking a national team at short notice, with inadequate preparation and being expected to create miracles.
Hood does not underestimate the enormity of the task of taking an under-prepared team to Mexico. Given a long period to get ready, Hood, assistant coach Dernell Mascal and the staff would have been in a better place. They simply will do the best they can.
“The unit is a rather young, inexperienced one. However, based on the work we have done so far, the girls are going to give their best effort,” Hood assured. “We are going to be disciplined and we’re going to be hard-working and hopefully, we will get the result we want.”
Hood goes into the tournament having lost some experienced players, including the Europe-based duo of Kennya Cordner and talented USA born utility player Liana Hinds, who have rejected Hood’s offer to join the Women Warriors.
USA-born Cayla McFarlane has also essentially retired from international football at the ripe old age of 21.
However, remaining faithful are sisters Karen and Kimika Forbes, former Mexico-based defender Victoria Swift, Chelsea Ralph and Naomi Guerra, among the more experienced players. Hood also had to turn to members of the national youth team, many of whom have not done well in recent international competitions.
However, he has also received interest from 13 overseas based players, many inexperienced themselves.
T&T are drawn in Group A, of League A, with Mexico and Puerto Rico. League A contains nine top-ranked teams divided into three groups of three. The top finishers in each League A group (three teams) will qualify directly for the 2024 W Gold Cup group stage. Furthermore, the second-place finishers in each League A group (three teams) and the first-place finishers in each League B group (three teams) will advance to the Gold Cup preliminary qualifiers, which also offers a route to the Gold Cup.
LEAGUE A:
Group A: Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, and Puerto Rico.
Group B: Canada or Jamaica, Panama, and Guatemala.
Group C: Costa Rica, Haiti, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.