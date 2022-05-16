Eric Harrison outclassed his rivals at the Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Minnesota, USA, on Sunday, the Ohio State University senior bolting to an impressive sprint double.
Harrison got to the line in a wind-assisted 10.02 seconds to strike gold in the men’s 100 metres final. Another Trinidad and Tobago sprinter, University of Minnesota sophomore Kion Benjamin was fifth in a windy 10.14.
In the qualifying round, Harrison produced a windy 10.13 seconds run, while Benjamin clocked a personal best 10.23. T&T/Minnesota sprinters Carlon Hosten and Devin Augustine were 23rd and 24th, respectively, and did not progress to the final. Hosten got to the line in a wind-assisted 10.63, while Augustine clocked a windy 10.65.
Harrison won the 200m final in a windy 20.12 seconds. Benjamin was fourth in a windy 20.61. In the preliminaries, Harrison got home in 20.40, while Benjamin clocked a personal best 20.79. There was a personal best too for Augustine. The 21.16 run, however, did not earn him a championship race lane, the 18-year-old finishing 11th overall.
Minnesota freshman Jaydon Antoine finished seventh in the men’s long jump with a windy 7.38 metres leap. Purdue University’s Naomi Campbell was ninth in the women’s 200m final in a windy 24.12 seconds. In the qualifying round, Campbell was ninth fastest in a personal best 24.02, while Ohio State’s Leah Bertrand was 11th in 24.08.
Minnesota sophomore Akilah Lewis finished 11th overall in the women’s 100m in 11.65 seconds. Bertrand and Campbell were 14th and 21st, respectively, clocking 11.69 and 11.93. University of Illinois quartermiler Kashief King was 17th in the men’s 400m in 47.90. And University of Iowa sophomore Ianna Roach threw 14.19 metres for 21st spot in the women’s shot put.
At the Lorrain International Meeting, in Martinique, Asa Guevara grabbed men’s 400m gold in 46.89 seconds. Reyare Thomas clocked 11.79 to finish second in the women’s 100m final. Kamaria Durant was seventh in 12.27. In the preliminaries, Thomas clocked 11.86 and Durant 12.21.
Kyle Greaux got home in 21.18 seconds for third spot in the men’s 200m. Greaux finished first in his section and fourth overall in the 100m finals in 10.73. He clocked 11-flat in the qualifying round.
Adell Colthrust captured the men’s sprint double at the Carey Last Chance meet, in Mississippi, USA. The Jackson State University sophomore stopped the clock at 10.60 seconds for a comfortable victory in the 100m. In the 200, Colthrust was golden in a personal best 20.92.
At the Saints Last Chance meet, in Texas, Taejha Badal won the women’s 100m in 11.81 seconds. Badal also topped the 200 field, the Texas A&M University student getting to the line in 24.14.
In New Jersey, Jahi Hernandez was golden in the Princeton Elite Invitational men’s 200m event in 21.46 seconds. The Columbia University sprinter was third fastest in the 100m preliminaries in 10.73 seconds, but opted out of the final.
At the West Texas A&M University Last Chance Meet, Angelo State University junior Talena Murray topped the women’s javelin field with a 42.46m effort. Wayland Baptist University student Che Lara finished second in the men’s 400m in 47.40 seconds.
In South Carolina, Kyle Stanley captured the Charleston Southern Last Chance Qualifier men’s 400m title. Stanley clocked a personal best 49.93 seconds.
At the Big East Championships, in Connecticut, Dominic Cole secured silver in the men’s 100m in 10.71 seconds. The DePaul University freshman bagged 200 bronze in a personal best 21.62.
At the St Thomas University (STU) Last Chance Meet, in Florida, Shikyla Walcott finished second in the women’s 100m. The Florida Memorial University senior got home in 12.05 seconds.
In Texas, Tyra Gittens earned bronze in the Big 12 Championship women’s high jump with a 1.80m clearance. Gittens was also third in the long jump, the University of Texas senior disturbing the sand at 6.57m. In the women’s 400m, Texas Christian University (TCU) junior Tatianna Martinez was fourth in her heat and 20th overall in 55.44 seconds.
In Kentucky, Anya Akili finished fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Championship women’s heptathlon. The Tennessee Tech University sophomore accumulated a personal best 4,658 points in the seven-discipline event. Akili was 19th overall in the individual 100m hurdles in a wind-aided 15.84 seconds.
At the IC4A/ECAC Championships, in Virginia, Ako Hislop finished fifth in the men’s 100m final in 10.71 seconds. The Fairleigh Dickinson University senior clocked a personal best 10.52 in the qualifying round. St Francis Brooklyn College student Daniel Hernandez was 17th in the men’s 400m in 48.90.
At the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Championships, in Mississippi, Dwight St Hillaire clocked 45.98 seconds for sixth spot in the men’s 400m final. The University of Kentucky senior produced a 45.96 run in the qualifying round. University of Alabama student Ayla Stanisclaus was 22nd overall in the women’s 100m in 12.04.
At The American Athletic Conference Championships, In Kansas, Tamia Badal finished sixth in the women’s 400m hurdles final in one minute, 01.44 seconds. The University of Central Florida (UCF) sophomore clocked 1:01.12 in the preliminaries. Badal was seventh in the 100m hurdles final in 13.92 seconds.
Dillon Leacock was sixth fastest in the men’s 400m hurdles qualifying round in 52.48 seconds. However, the University of Houston freshman finished eighth in the final in 2:08.33.
University of South Florida (USF) senior Joshua Jacob St Clair produced a 48.87 seconds run for 11th spot overall in the men’s 400m. USF junior Kadesha Prescott was 12th fastest in the women’s 100m in 11.66 and 14th in the 200 in 24.20.
In Washington, Jeminise Parris finished seventh in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Championship women’s 100m hurdles final. The Grand Canyon University senior crossed the line in a season’s best 14.12 seconds.
At the Mountain West Conference Championships, in California, David Pierce was 11th fastest in the men’s 100m qualifying round in a wind-assisted 10.85 seconds. Pierce was 15th overall in the 200 preliminaries, the Boise State University junior getting home in 21.90.