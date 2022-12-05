TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO runners Gregory Hazell and Curtis Brereton were solid in the men’s 60-64 category at the Ted Corbitt 15-kilometre race in New York, USA, on Saturday.
Running in cold and rainy conditions, Hazell returned a time of one hour, 16 minutes, 39 seconds to finish 21st in a field of 89 men in the 60-64 age-group. Brereton completed the 15K course in 1:17:14 for 24th spot in the category.
Of the 2,504 male runners in the race, 62-year-old Hazell was 968th. Brereton, also 62, was just outside the top 1,000, the Diego Martin athlete finishing 1,014th.
Hazell, who lives in Queens, New York, made his Ted Corbitt 15K debut in Saturday’s race. For Brereton, though, it was his sixth Ted Corbitt 15K.
Brereton’s fastest time in the event came on debut, back in 2016, when, at the age of 56, he got to the finish line in 1:09:14 for 15th spot in the men’s 55-59 category. Brereton clocked 1:12:26 in 2017, 1:13:20 in 2018, 1:21:13 in 2019, and 1:15:06 last year.
Saturday’s race also featured a female T&T runner, 37-year-old Krystal Sanchez. Competing in the women’s 35-39 category, Sanchez finished 156th in 1:33:54. The Brooklyn, New York resident secured 1,137th spot among the 2,249 women in the race. Like Hazell, Sanchez made her Ted Corbitt 15K debut on Saturday.