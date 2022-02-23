‘He’s earned it’

Both Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge and chairman of selectors Rajendra Mangalie have hailed the inclusion of fast bowler Anderson Phillip in the West Indies squad for the first Test against England next month.
Phillip was the only new face in the squad announced by Cricket West Indies on Tuesday. He is the leading wicket-taker in the West Indies Four-Day Championship after two rounds, with 12 wickets. Those wickets helped the Red Force to a three-wicket win over the Jamaica Scorpions and an innings and 43-run victory over the Windward Islands Volcanoes.
And commenting on his player’s selection yesterday, Furlonge said: “He earned it, he worked hard.
“We had a little discussion after he was left out of the India (white ball) tour because he was in the 50-over team. He said the selector called him and told him he won’t be on that tour but to keep on working...and he kept working hard to get back into the team and it’s no surprise that he got back in.”
For Furlonge, Phillip’s wickets have come because “his consistency, his accuracy and his pace has been good. He showed some aggression in the second game (against the Volcanoes). Normally he would be closer to the batsmen, moving the ball around but he showed aggression in that game, which was good.”
Phillip’s wickets came at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, a ground not renowned for assisting the faster bowlers. But Furlonge said: “Both him and Jayden (Seales) they put out that effort to get the pace out of the wicket. What was tremendous also, both of them showed their fitness.”
And making reference to the win over the Volcanoes, the coach noted: “Having declared and come back and have to bowl in the evening and then come and have to bowl the next day, they showed tremendous mental and physical (stamina).”
Chairman of selectors Mangalie is delighted with the Red Force’s perfect record so far, saying the team had “played excellently” although there are still “one or two little concerns.”
And of Phillip he said he was “very happy” for the player who had been rewarded for his efforts. “He’s been knocking on the door for a while. He’s putting out some work,” he said.