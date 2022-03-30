Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods, who is trying to come back from serious leg and foot injuries he suffered in a car wreck about 14 months ago, played 18 holes at Augusta National Golf Club yesterday, sources told ESPN.

Woods, 46, played all 18 holes with his son, Charlie, and PGA Tour pro Justin Thomas, his close friend, sources said. “He played every one of them,” a source told ESPN. “He looked good to me.”