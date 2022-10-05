Heartbreaker

Another agonising defeat yesterday—this time courtesy of the dreaded ‘super-over’—left West Indies women with a fourth consecutive series loss to New Zealand women.
Set a target of 112 in the decisive fourth T20I at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, the home side squandered an excellent opportunity to level the series when they lost two wickets and failed to get the four runs required from the final over.
With scores tied, West Indies then racked up 15 from the ‘super-over’ and for the second time in the match, appeared poised for victory when New Zealand found themselves needing four to win of the final delivery.
However, captain Sophie Devine broke the Caribbean side’s hearts when she belted her opposite number Hayley Matthews for a six to give the visitors a dramatic victory.
“When the ‘super-over’ came about, there wasn’t much thinking about if we should’ve gotten it (original target) or not, it was just a case of doing what we needed to do,” a deflated Matthews said afterwards.
“I think [Natasha McLean] did a fantastic job with the bat in that ‘super-over’ to get us to that 15. Unfortunately I wasn’t able to execute the way I wanted to in order to restrict the runs but at the same time, that’s how the game of cricket goes.
“[It’s] a bit disappointing. I would’ve hoped we could’ve gotten the runs but at the same time, we did have another opportunity to do that as well.”
Chedean Nation, batting at number seven, top-scored with 23 from 28 deliveries but no other batter passed 20 in another lacklustre effort from West Indies women.
Devine (3-29) used her medium pace to good effect, removing openers Aaliyah Alleyne (16) and Matthews (10) cheaply to leave the hosts on 27 for two.
Rashada Williams (16) and Kyshona Knight (6) combined in the best stand of the innings -- 25 for the third wicket -- but once they were separated, wickets tumbled as seamers Jess Kerr (2-13) and Hayley Jensen (2-18) ran through the lower order.
Sent in earlier, New Zealand Women rallied to reach 111 for four off their 20 overs, Amelia Kerr top-scoring with an unbeaten 49 from 47 deliveries with three fours.
With the innings searching for direction at 38 for two in the ninth over, Kerr took control for her side, anchoring a 28-run, third wicket stand with Maddy Green (14) before adding a further 41 for the fourth wicket with Lauren Down (17). Leg-spinner Afy Fletcher produced an outstanding four-over spell, claiming two for 16.
The “White Ferns” have a 3-1 series lead going into today’s final game, which is set to bowl off from 1.30 p.m. at the same venue.
Summarised Scores:
NEW ZEALAND WOMEN 111-4 off 20 overs (Amelia Kerr 49 not out; Afy Fletcher 2-16) vs WI WOMEN 111-9 off 20 overs (Chedean Nation 23; Sophie Devine 3-19, Jess Kerr 2-13)