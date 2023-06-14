HI YO, SILVER

TEAM TTO men’s cycling team secured silver in the team sprint as the Elite Pan American Track Cycling 2023 got under way last night in San Juan. Argentina.
The local cyclists participating are Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne and Zion Pulido. The T&T trio rode to a 45.291-seconds clocking as Canada comfortably bagged gold in 43.385, while Colombia claimed the bronze in the match up with Mexico for third-place.
Earlier yesterday, the TTO wheelmen were second-fastest in the heats when they combined for a clocking of 44.373 behind top seed Canada (43.902). Mexico was the third-fastest in 44.586 with the USA in fourth on 44.718.
In the ensuing men’s team sprint round one, TTO faced off against Venezuela and easily dispatched their South American neighbours, posting an improved 44.093-second effort against 45.080.
TTO was again second-fastest after Canada summarily dismissed the challenge of Chile (43.698 to 47.259) to set up the gold medal clash. And after press time last night, TTO’s endurance rider Akil Campbell was expected to line up in the men’s Scratch (60-lap race).