“Great sadness, tremendous disappointment, utter confusion,” was how former West Indies World Cup-winner Colin Croft responded to West Indies’ failure yesterday to reach this year’s ICC 50-over cricket World Cup.
However, former Cricket West Indies director Baldath Mahabir and former team manager Omar Khan were not caught off guard by the regional side’s loss to Scotland in the World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe yesterday saying that the team has now reached an “historic low” and there is still further down they can go.
Referring to West Indies’ near failure to qualify for the previous tournament in 2019, Croft, who took the final wicket when West Indies beat England to win the World Cup for the second time in a row in 1979 asked: “Have we not learned anything in the last four years to enhance our main cricketing product for world championships standards? Or are we looking in mirrors and fooling ourselves as to what we actually see?”
He added: “The greatest irony is that only about ten days ago, on June 23, all knowledgeable West Indian supporters and players alike, celebrated the 44th anniversary of West Indies winning ICC CWC 1979, the second such consecutive winning stanza, when West Indies beat England by 92 runs in that 60-overs final.”
Mahabir warned that based on the trending results of the regional side, “we will be an embarrassment to ourselves in the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean next year. That is almost a guarantee.”
The result of Scotland’s seven-wicket victory is historic as the Windies will miss a 50-over World Cup for the first time.
The Windies entered the Super Six stage with zero points following losses to Zimbabwe and the Netherlands in the group stage. The loss against Scotland means the regional side now has no chance to making it to the showpiece in India at the end of the year.
The Windies were dismissed for 181 yesterday off 43.5 overs and Scotland replied with 185 for three off 43.3 overs to wrap up an easy win.
It is not the first time the West Indies have missed a world event. Last year they failed to make it into the main draw of the T20 World Cup in Australia. Prior to that, they failed to make it to the 2017 Champions Trophy and they also had to go through the qualifiers for the 2021 50-over World Cup.
Both Mahabir and Khan warned that the slide will continue unless “serious changes” are made.
“I don’t think it was complacency at all. This is a reflection of the standard of our game,” Mahabir said.
“The writing has been on the wall for some time. In 2019 we scraped in at this level. In the last T20 World Cup we didn’t get past the first round. The decline has been in motion for some time, so I am not surprised at all but I am very disappointed,” he continued.
“There is a feeling of helplessness and quite frankly, I don’t think we have reached the bottom yet.”
He said the CWI administration under its present structure has failed.
“It has been there with us from way back and it has failed us and once we keep working with that structure, West Indies cricket is not going to get anywhere. Cricket West Indies has morphed into a political party where people are not getting into office based not on competency but based on out-manoeuvring one another,” he said.
“We are not a professional outfit,” Mahabir continued.
“We have a bunch of volunteers running a professional organisation and it’s not going to work.”
Mahabir said that radical change is needed and Khan agreed.
“This result just goes to show the state of our cricket and the realisation of the fact that we are not putting in place the proper business systems and structures that are required for the improvement of West Indies cricket,” he said.
“We find ourselves in situations where we just show up to cricket games and expect things to happen. Cricket is not like that. Every single team has to be prepared to win to make it to the World Cup,” he continued.
“We don’t have continuous development programmes for our cricketers. We have one-off camps and programmes. In places like New Zealand, Australia and England, they have schools for cricket where cricketers go through continuous learning process.
“It hurts to see that we are not understanding the urgency and the need to transform our cricket. Players have to be accountable. Coaches need to accountable. You need to have programmes and structures that players buy into and then they can be held accountable for their actions,” he said.
“We are very mediocre with our performances and we are very satisfied with that. We may get a one-off good performance and then we fall back into the trap.”
Khan added: “Look at the teams that are beating us, the teams play with that passion and pride like they want to win. Our players don’t seem to have that inner fight and determination and will-power to do well.”
Both Khan and Mahabir agreed that changes to the coaching staff may not have the desired effect if the structure of the organisation remains the same.
“We are using the same structure and playbook that was used in the 1930s. It has expired. The style of leadership has expired. The organisation as it is, is becoming irrelevant in the context of Caribbean cricket,” Mahabir noted.
“Changing the coach and staff is not going to help anything simply because the talent was not developed enough to even compete against the ICC Associate teams.