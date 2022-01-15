BOTH TEAM TTO’s men’s and women’s senior hockey teams will start departing today for the January 19-30 Pan American Cup in Santiago, Chile after the Ministry of Sports and Community Development (MSCD) announced it had disbursed a $1.6 million cheque to the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) Friday.
Sources within the TTHB - who chose to remain anonymous because they were not authorised to speak on the issue - said women’s team manager Jennifer Lander is expected to travel today with nine female and seven male team members in the first tranche of players to make the trip to Santiago, with a stop-over in Panama.
The TTHB was still embarking on confirming flights up to last night for the remaining members on the two squads, including 13 men and 11 women players. Each squad has 20 players including two travelling reserves plus several technical staff, among whom figure both coaches Darren Cowie (Men) and Anthony “Bumpa” Marcano (Women).
For their part, Cowie and Marcano expressed some relief at the last-minute bailout by the MSCD, but were still disappointed that their preparation time on the competition turf will be curtailed.
“It is a bit frustrating in a way,” Marcano, also high-performance director of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC), said. “...We had practice games lined up where the ladies would have familiarised themselves with the surface etc. and would have also gotten some level of playing time prior to competition. The current training surface here is not ideal for international competition and it will take a little time to adjust.”
Cowie said: “The guys have been patient and staying positive..(It is) important to ensure the entire squad gets in to at least get a couple of sessions because it now looks like we will miss out on our two planned practice matches.
“So if we get there by Monday that gives us Tuesday and Wednesday to train before playing against the USA on Thursday,” Cowie added.
Despite the eleventh-hour arrangements, Marcano said Team TTO cannot afford to be distracted.
“...(We) must psychologically prepare ourselves for the task at hand. It is not the first time that this situation has been put towards us and we have weathered through them with strength and resilience,” Marcano said.
Cowie and his charges are scheduled to open their campaign next Thursday, against the USA in Pool B, which also includes Mexico and Mexico.
The men’s two other preliminary round matches are against Mexico (January 22) and Canada (January 24).
Marcano and his women’s side are expected to flick off their competition Wednesday also against the USA in Pool B that also features Canada and Peru.
They play Peru on January 21 and Canada on January 23.
The top team at the end of round-robin play from each pool will advance directly to the main draw semi-finals on January 27 (women) and January 28 (men), while the second and third-placed teams in each pool will meet in the cross-over quarter-finals to determine the two remaining semi-final qualifiers.
Both finalists and the third-place finishers in the Pan American competition which concludes on January 29 (women) and January 30 (men) will earn places at the 16-team FIH World Cup.