HOLDER AT LAST

Jason Holder has been added to the West Indies T20 World Cup 15, and none too soon says former player Tony Gray.
All-rounder Holder was yesterday named as the replacement for left-arm fast bowler Obed McCoy who has been ruled out of the ICC tournament by a right shin injury. McCoy played the opening match against England last Saturday but missed the second game against South Africa on Tuesday.
Holder is already in the United Arab Emirates as a travelling reserve and is therefore available for selection for the third Super 12 match against Bangladesh at the Sharjah Stadium tomorrow.
Commenting on the change, lead selector Roger Harper said via a Cricket West Indies release: “Jason Holder has been in the UAE for a while now and will fit quite well into the team unit. He is an experienced and knowledgeable cricketer who we know will be eager and excited to grab the opportunity.”
Of MCoy, Harper said: “McCoy did really well in the T20Is earlier this year and adapted well in the opening match against England. He was a key member of the bowling unit and it’s unfortunate he won’t be able to take any further part in the tournament. We wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the field ready to go again in the near future.”
Reacting to the changes, former Trinidad and Tobago Red Force selector Tony Gray said: “I’m surprised that Obed McCoy has continued to be injured since the international games here in the Caribbean. But it’s nice to know that Jason Holder has been given an opportunity to play in the World Cup because he fully deserves it and should have been in the original 15-man squad.”
Gray expects Holder to make a definite impact once selected for the West Indies’ do-or-die remaining games against Bangladesh, Australia and Sri Lanka.
“Obviously we have to win the next three games to stand a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals and I think that Jason Holder’s influence being a leader in the past and also his great all-round ability and his freshness might give the West Indies team an injection of much needed positivity.”
The defending champions led by Kieron Pollard are winless after their opening two matches in which they were outplayed by both England and South Africa, losing by six and eight wickets, respectively. And Gray was critical of how the campaign has been managed so far.
“The coaching has been poor,” he told the Express. “They are still trying to find the proper batting order. The first two games (Shimron) Hetmyer batted at three and then seven. You had all this time to put your players in position where they understand their roles and not tinker with the batting order. Even in the practice games against Pakistan and Afghanistan there was no chemistry because players were going in different batting positions and this type of attitude permeated into the actual Super 12.”
In particular, Gray had a problem with the non-selection so far of batting all-rounder Roston Chase. “I am not happy that Roston Chase is not starting. Clearly the man was in form before the Super 12 started because he made 56 not out against the best spin-bowling attack in T20 cricket (Afghanistan),” he said.
Gray added that Chase’s omission so far has been “amazingly poor.” He said: “You are rewarding failure and not success.” And the former West Indies fast bowler is not confident that at this stage, the Windies can reach the semi-finals. “It’s going to be a struggle,” he said. “There is a slim possibility and I’ve not given up hope but it looks dismal.”