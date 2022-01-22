HOLDER’S MATCH

WEST INDIES opener Brandon King struck his second T20 International half-century to lead the Caribbean team to a convincing nine-wicket victory over England in the first of their five-match T20 International series at Kensington Oval yesterday.
King earned his 52 off 49 balls and fittingly struck the winning run off the first ball of the 18th over, steering a single off Tymal Mills to point as the West Indies reached their target of 104.
In the previous over, King had reached his fifty off the fourth ball of Saqib Mahmood’s third over in what was a measured and controlled display by the Jamaican batter.
But WI’s top all-rounder Jason Holder had laid the path to victory for Kieron Pollard’s squad with his efforts with the ball. He produced a damaging, Man-of-the-Match spell that yielded figures of four wickets for seven runs from 3.4 overs after Pollard had inserted Eoin Morgan’s side.
Holder viewed the win as a sort of redemption for the team’s failure in the prior ODI series against Ireland which the Windies lost 1-2.
“(It was) a tough series against Ireland, we weren’t happy, but it’s good to bounce back,” Holder said after the match. ”Really pleased with the effort from everyone. Happy to see the ball go through the way it did. Just hope it remains consistent, that’s the key for pitch prep. Outstanding, not much I can pinpoint we did wrong. I’m up for it, the schedule is what it is- recovering well and being up for every challenge.”
Earlier, King had combined in a 52-run opening partnership with Shai Hope, an association that set the foundation for the WI score of 104 for one that guaranteed victory with 17 balls to spare.
Hope (20), the aggressor in the partnership, proved the only casualty when he was lured into a drive by Adil Rashid, the ball diverting away from his bat with wicketkeeper Sam Billings quick to remove the stumps in the 11th over. Hope’s dismissal via that stumping gave the out-of-form Nicholas Pooran the chance to come to the crease, settle in and post another half-century partnership (52) with King, Pooran ending on 27 not out, as they saw the Windies across the line.
Earlier, Holder and the returning Sheldon Cottrell (two for 30) ensured Morgan and his team-mates did not get comfortable.
“Not at all [start we wanted], and the opposite conditions to what we played on (in the warm-up),” Morgan said. “West Indies dominated early on, we didn’t seem to adapt. Have to come back tomorrow with a fresh game plan. Think the wicket could be the same again; something we spoke about coming here, more so in Barbados, little bit more bounce. Today it wasn’t that consistent. Trying to get the mindset around risk/reward didn’t happen. It is tough for young players but it is the nature of international cricket, you get tested/exposed throughout your career. I’ll be encouraging them to stay as positive as possible. We’re trying, we always get great support. We hope to play better cricket.”
Cottrell uprooted English opener Jason Roy’s stumps with the last ball of the first over before Holder got Tom Banton to top edge a wide delivery through to Pooran on the penultimate ball of the second over. Holder struck again with the wicket of Moeen Ali, Fabian Allen taking a catch at backward point with the score on ten.
Morgan and James Vince tried to steady the innings but Cottrell got Vince to pick out the short cover fielder to leave the total on 24 for four.
That was the total at the conclusion of the Powerplay. And the visitors were pegged back even further when Akeal Hosein nabbed Billings, the batter getting an edge through to wicketkeeper Pooran at the end of the seventh over.
Things got worse as Liam Dawson was run out on the ball immediately after the drinks break, while Romario Shepherd prized out Morgan, when he played one in the air to Pollard at cover an over later to leave the score at 49 for seven.
Chris Jordan brought some respectability to the England total with his topscore of 28, while Rashid also added 22 to avert total embarrassment before Holder bowled him leg-stump when he shuffled across the crease to bring the England innings to an end on 103 with two balls remaining.