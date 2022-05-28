The West Indies will be looking to get on top of the Netherlands sooner rather than later and acclimatising to the chilly conditions in Amsterdam will be key in that regard.
Vice-captain Shai Hope said that while it has been a bit chilly so far, the team has had some good training sessions in the lead-up to the three-match One-Day International series.
“I would say the biggest thing is trying to get acclimatised with the weather,” Hope told the media yesterday.
“As we all know, we haven’t played many games against them so it will be fairly new to most of us. We kind of have to play it by ear in that sense because we have not physically played against them too often,” Hope said of the upcoming series, which forms part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.
While the Netherlands are last on the Super League standings, Hope said their approach will depend on the situation on the day.
“It is about assessing the conditions quickly and seeing what the opposition are throwing at you first of all and then finding the best way to score runs because we all know whoever scores the most runs in cricket games wins,” he said.
“So, it’s about trying to find the best plan and what would work on that particular day because every day something can be different. So, it is about adapting and finding the best way to go about scoring runs,” Hope added.
In terms continuing to play to their power-hitting strengths, Hope said that approach came into play for the T20 format and it was based on the personnel in the team at the time.
“Now we still have to look at who you have in the squad and what their strengths are,” he explained.
“You need to find a way to tap into the players’ strength and formulate plans to fit into the team plan. Now I wouldn’t say we have as many six-hitters in the team but we do have powerful players, especially in the back end of the innings but it is about trying to get the best out of that batsmen to score the same runs because you can hit a six and then get five dot balls or you can run six singles in an over and get the same runs,” Hope continued.
“So, it is about trying to find a way to score those runs to give the team the best chance,” he added.
Asked about the leadership of the team and the sharing of ideas, Hope, who said he will “more than likely” handle wicketkeeping duties on the tour, noted that all ideas are welcomed.
“I guess we will have to see how it works over a period of time but the way it works is that we tend to share ideas whether it is from the guy who is now coming into the team or someone who has 200 games under their belt,” said Hope.
In terms of the players committing to the team plans, Hope said: “At the end of the day we are going on the field together and trying to get the same result.
“So, regardless if someone doesn’t agree with a particular plan as an individual, as long as it is a team plan, we all have to buy into it at the end of the day. It’s a team and it’s sport and we’re all not going to be in agreement with every single thing but as long as we build that culture to know we have this one goal we want to achieve, then over a period of them we’re going to get there,” he added.
“I do believe we have the personnel to get the job done and everybody is willing to change or adapt to the different situations as the team requires so I have no doubt we are going to get there eventually sooner rather than later.”
The series bowls off on Tuesday.
Fixtures:
(All matches will be played at VRA Amstelveen, with games starting at 11 am local time)
Tuesday May 31—1st ODI
Thursday June 2—2nd ODI
Saturday June 4—3rd ODI