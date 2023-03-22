New captain Shai Hope says he wants to see more fighting spirit from West Indies in order to create a winning mentality in One-Day Internationals, and believes the entire side can learn from the excellence of Alzarri Joseph.
Speaking in the wake of his side’s four-wicket defeat to South Africa in the final ODI at Senwes Park, Hope said it was critical West Indies always brought the “attitude to win” into each series.
“Really and truly, I would like to see the attitude improve. I think we need to show that die-hard fight a lot longer,” Hope said after presiding over his first series which finished in a 1-1 draw.
“We know that winning is a habit and the same way winning is a habit, losing can be a habit as well so we need to find ways to turn that around and just fight as hard as you can.
“You never know, cricket is one of those games where you never know what’s going to happen in the back end, so as long as you put that effort in and you have that attitude to win, things normally happen in your favour.”
He added: “We need to create winning habits and the only way to do that is by winning games and finding ways to win games.”
West Indies were splendid in the second ODI last Saturday following the washout of Thursday’s opener gathering 335 to post their highest ODI total in four years and highest-ever against South Africa.
They followed up with a solid bowling effort to earn a 48-run victory, despite a magnificent 142 from Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma, who missed Tuesday’s game through injury.
Needing to win the finale here to seal their first series triumph over South Africa in three decades, West Indies faltered for 260 and then watched as Heinrich Klaasen lashed an unbeaten 119 to steer his side to victory with 20 overs to spare.
Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, who led the attack in the preceding Test series with 12 wickets, was at the forefront again, taking six wickets in the two matches at average of 17, and Hope said the 26-year-old was an example of the excellence West Indies needed to embrace.
“One thing about Alzarri—any time I throw the ball to him or any previous captain [threw the ball to him], you always expect something to happen,” Hope said.
“He’s one of those guys that gives his all regardless of the situation and it is something I think all of us as players need to take a leaf out of his book.
“He’s just one of those exciting guys who’s always willing to learn, he’s always willing to improve, he’s always asking questions, watching videos—all those things just to improve his game. So definitely we need to look at that and hopefully we can incorporate it into everyone’s game.”
West Indies will now turn their attention to the three-match Twenty20 International series which bowls off on Saturday and Sunday with day-night fixtures in East London.