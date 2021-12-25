I’LL BE BACK

Since being struck on the helmet while fielding during his debut Test match against Sri Lanka on November 21 in Galle, Jeremy Solozano has been on the mend and says he will be back to full fitness “soon” and will be “stronger than before”.
The 26-year-old left-handed opening batter has been on a restricted schedule since the incident and was easing his way back to full training before the Christmas weekend.
“I have been doing a lot of work with the physio and medical team and they have been advising me accordingly. I have been listening to them,” he told the Sunday Express before Christmas.
“At the time I got hit, they said I needed rest so that is what I did, but I am overcoming that phase and they have a programme and it is just for me to follow it and make my way back to 100 per cent fitness soon. I will be back stronger next year!” he said.
“I feel I am ready to be back already but I have been taking it slow and gradually building my way back up,” the left-handed opening batter added.
As for what’s ahead, Solozano is looking forward to the regional four-day tournament which is scheduled to bowl off in February ahead of England’s tour of the Caribbean.
He said the four-day games next year will be very important to everyone as players look to secure selection on the West Indies team for their first Test series of 2022.
“I am really looking forward to the four-day tournament and I think that will be a confidence booster for all the players. It is just to take it one step at a time and for me it is just to go out there and get some runs under my belt because runs is confidence,” Solozano explained.
Looking back at the Sri Lankan series, Solozano said that even though he was out for most of the two Tests, he did learn a lot on the tour just by being part of the squad and having discussions with the senior players around.
“I think I gained a lot of knowledge from those other guys and that was very important because this was my first match, so I just tried to feed off them a bit and try to learn from it...for sure experience will help me to become better and also to be mentally stronger,” he said.
“Despite not being able to bat and being subbed out, I think I still learnt a lot from the experience. Just training with those guys, I think I learned a lot,” he continued.
“I also had a lot of conversations with the head coach Phil Simmons and Monte (Desai), the batting coach, and all the assistant coaches. Those guys really helped me a lot and when they see something, they will come and tell you so that you can improve your game. I think training was also very competitive and you can only learn from it and get better,” Solozano said.