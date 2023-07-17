Daniel Igbokwe struck gold in the men’s triple jump at the Southern Athletics League Division 1 meet in Chelmsford, England, two Sundays ago.
He disturbed the sand at a season’s best 15.61 metres. Igbokwe is the reigning national champion in the Men’s triple jump.
Another England-based Trinidad and Tobago athlete, Nicholas Landeau finished third in the Men’s 800 metres at the BMC Gold Standard Races meet, in Stretford, last Tuesday. Landeau returned a time of one minute, 49.41 seconds. British runners, Ted Chamberlain and Eddie Hunter claimed gold and silver, respectively, clocking 1:48.19 and 1:48.58.
Landeau is a two-time national champion in the Men’s 800m. At last year’s National Championships, he completed an impressive middle distance double, grabbing gold in both the 800 and 1500.
At the Broward Elite Summer Open #3 meet in Florida, USA, Taejha Badal captured the Women’s 100m title in 11.85 seconds. The T&T sprinter clocked 12.06 in the qualifying round.
Also in Florida, T&T’s Jerod Elcock got to the line in 10.45 seconds for fifth spot in the JAC Invitational Men’s 100m final. Ivory Coast sprinter, Ismael Kone won the race in 10.22, forcing American Denzell Feagin to settle for silver in 10.27. Jamaican Andre Ewers clocked 10.41 to finish third, with fourth spot going to American Curtis Coleman in 10.44.
Elcock was second fastest in the preliminaries with a 10.39 seconds clocking. Kone led all qualifiers into the final with a 10.19 run.
At the Jamaica National Championships, in Kingston, Judah Taylor was 23rd fastest in the preliminary round of the Men’s 100m in 11.22 seconds. The T&T sprinter’s heat was contested into a strong 5.1 metres per second headwind. In the 200m preliminaries, Taylor clocked 21.90, into a 2.8 headwind.