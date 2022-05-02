LAST Saturday’s world lightweight championship bout pitting the Katie Taylor against Amanda Serrano more than delivered its billing promised, according to its World Boxing Association (WBA) supervisor, Shivana Inalsingh.
Taylor retained her championship belts before a sold out crowd at the iconic Madison Square Gardens venue, with a 97-93, 96-93, 94-96 split decision after ten rounds.
The WBA fight supervisor remarked the bout transcended male or female boxing. Inalsingh said: “This was an incredible experience. I have never attended a boxing event with this level of energy and support for female boxing. Taylor and Serrano delivered.
Sha added: “I sat there at ringside and looked at those girls in the ring and got very emotional because what I saw transcended male or female boxing—for a few seconds I had a flash of looking at Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier at the Garden—yes it was that good. World-class boxing at its best.”
Inalsingh, a WBA director, is also a director on the Female Championship Committee and was one of only two female officials listed from the sanctioning bodies for this main event, which sold out the famed boxing arena, with a 19,187 strong crowd in New York City.
Inalsingh continued: “I was so happy to see the turnout of support by other trailblazers in female boxing; Christy Martin, Laila Ali, “First Lady” Cecilia Braekhus and Claressa Shields among a long list at ringside.”
The boxing official is also a director on the Commonwealth Boxing Council where she is responsible for supporting female boxing.
The US$1-million purse for both combatants was the highest for female boxers in the sport’s history.