INDIA IN HIS SIGHTS

From all indications, the prospects of Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales returning to action for the Test series against India look good.
Giving an update on Seales’ recovery from knee surgery yesterday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) lead selector Desmond Haynes said the former Under-19 standout would have been considered for the “A” team series in Bangladesh but they did not want to rush him back with the India series a couple months away.
India are due to tour the Caribbean in July and August for two Tests, three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals.
Haynes, speaking to the media during a virtual press conference said: “What I can say about Jayden Seales is that we did consider him (for the “A” team tour) but we were told there is a possibility (he could be fully recovered for the India tour).
“We decided not to rush Jayden, knowing that we are going onto a Test series against India in the next couple of months and we would like Jayden to recover fully so he can feature in the Test series against India,” said Haynes.
Seales injured his left knee during the West Indies tour of Australia last year and had to undergo surgery in December. He was due to be out of action for four months. He returned to training with the Red Force franchise in the second half of the first-class season in April and noted that he was at the “return to play” segment of his recovery.
The right-arm fast bowler has been one of the bright spots in West Indies red-ball team over the last two years. Seales has played ten Tests since his debut as a teenager in 2021 and has taken 37 wickets.
Seales has taken four wickets in seven ODIs.
Yesterday, T&T Red Force head coach David Furlonge confirmed that Seales’ recovery is progressing well.
“He is probably at about 70 per cent,” said Furlonge.
“He is running in from his full run-up and bowling at 70 per cent. He should be ready for that series,” the Red Force coach added.
With the T&T Cricket Board’s domestic T20 competition coming up, Furlonge revealed that Seales could get his first taste of action by the end of May, possibly suiting up for Queen’s Park Cricket Club II in the second round of matches.
The Red Force coach said while Seales’ recovery is progressing well, they were monitoring him and like Haynes pointed out, they do not want to rush the 21-year-old’s recovery.
The TTCB Premiership T20 Festival bowls off on Friday with a double-header at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, starting at 3 p.m.