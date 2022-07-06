Inexplicable feeling

Keston Bledman was filled with emotion during Tuesday’s Medal Reallocation Ceremony at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Bledman, Marc Burns, Emmanuel Callender, Richard “Torpedo” Thompson and Aaron Armstrong received the men’s 4x100 metres gold medals they earned at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China. Second in the race, behind Jamaica, T&T were subsequently promoted to first because of Jamaican Nesta Carter’s doping violation.
“I held back my tears,” Bledman said, after the medal presentation. “I heard some of my teammates sniffling, and I was like ‘doh blink, doh blink, doh blink’. If I blinked it was going to run right down my face… the feeling, it’s an awesome feeling. I can’t even explain. It was a long wait, but I got back that feeling, hearing the anthem played… I can’t explain it, but it was a tremendously amazing feeling.”
Bledman ran the leadoff leg for T&T in the Beijing final, handing the baton to Burns.
“Quite elated,” said Burns, when asked to describe his feelings after getting belated gold. “We are part of an elite pantheon of athletes showing integrity for the sport and also sportsmanship at the highest level. Nothing but honour and a great jubilant feeling to represent my country and the sport as well, and the younger generation.”
Callender, who performed third leg duties in the Beijing 2008 championship race, said the Medal Reallocation Ceremony was a special occasion.
“It’s something similar to being at the Olympic Games. Not fully, but you get some sense of pride of country and of self, and you kind of remember--walking through the museum and seeing all the greats before you--what they have done, and the importance of the Olympics and stuff like that. It was really good.”
Thompson, who captured 100m silver at the Beijing Games, was the T&T anchorman in the sprint relay. “What I’m truly proud of,” said Thompson, “is the message we’ve sent by the way we’ve competed. Not one of us has been implicated in… or tried to short cut or undermine the system and what it means to participate in this sport.”
Bledman, Burns, Callender and Thompson combined for a 38.06 seconds clocking in the Beijing 4x1 final. Armstrong ran the third leg in the qualifying round, and was then replaced by Callender for the final.
On Tuesday, all five men were draped with gold by International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, before receiving flowers from T&T Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Diane Henderson. “It’s big,” said Armstrong.
“It’s the third gold medal for the country. It’s a small country. For us to bring this kind of joy and bring this kind of recognition back to the country is always a great feeling. We know the people of Trinidad and Tobago, the kids and our families are going to be celebrating us because this is a huge moment in history for the country.”