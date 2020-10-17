An injury to seam-bowling all-rounder Dwayne Bravo may have cost Chennai Super Kings (CSK) what at one point had seemed an inevitable victory in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah yesterday. The Capitals won by five wickets.
Chasing 186 for victory, Delhi needed to score 17 off the final over and when Chennai skipper MS Dhoni gave the ball to left-arm spinner Ravi Jadeja, Axar Patel struck three sixes in four balls and the Capitals got home () with a ball to spare.
Later, CSK coach Stephen Fleming explained that Bravo, their designated “death-bowler”, had sustained a groin injury.
“He’s obviously desperately disappointed that he couldn’t bowl the last over - that’s what he’s pretty much in the team for,” Fleming told reporters.
“He will have to be reassessed going forward but at this stage, you’d imagine it’s going to take a few days or a couple of weeks, but we will assess that tomorrow.”
Bravo finished with figures of one wicket (Shreyas Iyer) for 23 runs from his three overs.
Axar was unbeaten on 21 while Delhi skipper Shikhar Dhawan was on 101, having struck 14 fours and a six in a chance-filled innings; he was dropped four times by the sloppy CSK fielders.
Earlier, an 86-run, second-wicket stand between Faf du Plessis (58) and Shane Watson (36) had set the platform for CSK’s 179-4 and Ambati Rayudu’s 25-ball, unbeaten 45 had taken them to the formidable total.
In Dubai, AB de Villiers smashed 55 from 22 balls to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR).
RCB, chasing 178, had fallen to 102-3 and needed 64 from the final 30 balls to register an unlikely win.
RCB captain Virat Kohli made 43 but De Villiers struck six sixes and one four, including 25 runs from the penultimate over, to change the game.
A six off England’s Jofra Archer ensured De Villiers wrapped up the match with two balls to spare.
Australia’s Steve Smith had earlier scored 57 as Rajasthan posted 177-6 from their 20 overs.
Rajasthan looked in control of the chase before South Africa’s De Villiers changed the momentum.
The result moved RCB to third in the table while Rajasthan remain second from bottom, having lost six of nine matches.