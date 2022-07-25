Tobi Amusan

THREE QUEENS: Gold medallist Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria, is flanked by silver medallist Jamaican Britany Anderson, left, and bronze medallist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, of Puerto Rico, after the women’s 100-metre hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships, in Eugene, Oregon, USA, on Sunday night. Amusan set a new world record (12.12) in her semi heat and clocked a wind-assisted 12.06 in her gold medal run. —Photo: AP

Jamaica men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams, and 100m hurdler Brittany Anderson all copped silver on the final day of the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, to bring the island’s final medal count to 10.

The Jamaicans were the only Caribbean competitors to make the podium in the evening session of the 10-day championships which saw the island’s men getting their first medal.

Jamaica’s 4x400m silver medallists Stephenie Ann McPherson, Candice McLeod, Charokee Young, and Janieve Russell on the podium.

The quartet of Akeem Bloomfield, Nathon Allen, Jevaughn Powell and Christopher Taylor put in a sterling run in the 4x400m relay to record a season’s best finish of 2:58.58, behind the Americans who took gold in a world-leading time of 2:6.17.

“I think it was OK today under the given circumstances,” said third-leg runner Powell who had battled from third to take over second place. “It is always a tough task running with the USA team, but we are trying to challenge them as much as possible. And I think we did that.”

It was Jamaica’s first medal for the men in the championships in Oregon and its eighth piece of silverware in the 4x400m in total, to go with three bronze. Belgium placed third in 2:58.72.

Trinidad and Tobago’s team of Dwight St Hillaire, Jereem Richards, Shakeem McKay, and Asa Guevara finished fourth in a season’s best 3:00.03.

In the women’s event, Candice McLeod, Janieve Russell, Stephenie McPherson, and Charokee Young ran 3:20.74, also a season’s best, to finish behind the United States on another world-leading of 3:17.79. Great Britain finished third in 3:22.64.

“It was all about trust and faith. We all trained hard this season, we’re confident in each other’s ability and we just went out there and did our best,” Russell said, with McPherson adding that they “had no doubt we would come out here with a medal”.

Anderson, Jamaica’s new national 100m hurdles record holder following her semifinal performance that was also a personal best, came second in Sunday’s final in 12.23 seconds, behind Tobi Amusan of Nigeria (12.06 seconds). Her compatriot Danielle Williams finished sixth in 12.44 seconds. The Bahamas’ Devynne Charlton crossed the line behind her in 12.53 seconds.

In other events in which Caribbean competitors participated as the championships wrapped up, Jamaica’s Natoya Goule finished fifth in the women’s 800m with a season’s best 1:57.90.

Lindon Victor of Grenada and Ken Mullings of The Bahamas finished 14th on 4:47.22 and 16th on 4:52.85, respectively, in the men’s 1500m of the decathlon – season’s best for each of them. Overall, the Grenadian finished the 10-race event in fifth place on 8,474 points while Mullings was 17th on 7,866.

In the medal standings at the end of the championships, Jamaica led the Caribbean and finished third overall with two gold, seven silver, and one bronze.

In the points table, calculated based on finalists, Jamaica were second with 110 points, behind the USA’s 328. Grenada, tying for 13th on the table with the Dominican Republic and Nigeria, had two medals -- one gold and one silver; The Bahamas, which shared 22nd spot on the medal table with seven other countries, had one gold; and Barbados had one bronze, along with five other countries that all tied for 40th spot.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Astros Athletics Baseball

Astros Athletics Baseball

Oakland Athletics' Adam Oller pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, July 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Giants Diamondbacks Baseball

Giants Diamondbacks Baseball

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart, left, reaches out to tag Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas (10) at home plate as umpire Nic Lentz, center, watches during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 25, 2022, in Phoenix. Diamondbacks' Rojas was declared out of the base line and called out by Lentz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Colombia Argentina Copa America Women Soccer

Colombia Argentina Copa America Women Soccer

Argentina's coach German Portanova, left, embraces player Daiana Falfan at the end of a women's Copa America semi final soccer match against Colombia in Bucaramanga, Colombia , Monday, July 25, 2022. Argentina lost 0-1. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

Colombia Argentina Copa America Women Soccer

Colombia Argentina Copa America Women Soccer

Argentina's Sole Jaimes reacts at the end of a women's Copa America semi final soccer match against Colombia in Bucaramanga, Colombia , Monday, July 25, 2022. Argentina lost 0-1. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

Angels Royals Baseball

Angels Royals Baseball

Los Angeles Angels left fielder Jo Adell (7) cannot catch a foul ball off the bat of Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Angels Royals Baseball

Angels Royals Baseball

Los Angeles Angels' Phil Gosselin (14) looks up for a safe call as he beats the throw to Kansas City Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)