THREE QUEENS: Gold medallist Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria, is flanked by silver medallist Jamaican Britany Anderson, left, and bronze medallist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, of Puerto Rico, after the women’s 100-metre hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships, in Eugene, Oregon, USA, on Sunday night. Amusan set a new world record (12.12) in her semi heat and clocked a wind-assisted 12.06 in her gold medal run. —Photo: AP