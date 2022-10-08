For the second time this season, the Lone Star Conference in Texas named Tobago-born national midfielder Asha James its women’s soccer Offensive Player of the Week.
James led the West Texas A&M Lady Buffs to a 1-0-1 week to improve to 8-1-1 on the season.
James was instrumental in the Lady Buffs’ 3-2 win over UT Tyler last Saturday as West Texas A&M improved to 8-1-1 on the season. The junior placed two of her three shots on goal, including her game-tying strike off a corner kick in the 58th minute.
The Trinidad and Tobago midfielder found Maliyah Mendoza in the 66th minute to provide the game-winner on another set piece from the corner.
James’ 21 points in 10 matches rank second for the Lady Buffs this season, sitting behind her T&T compatriot Maria-Frances Serrant’s 26.