Jereem bags LA silver

Jereem “The Dream” Richards captured silver in the Men’s 200 metres event at the USATF LA Grand Prix in California, USA, yesterday.
Richards got to the line in a season’s best 20.08 seconds to finish just behind American Terrance Laird, the winner in 20.06. Another American, Elijah Morrow clocked 20.22 to secure third spot.
Thanks to the 20.08 clocking, Richards is 13th on the 2023 world outdoor performance list. The Trinidad and Tobago track star had clocked 20.40 in his 200m season opener, in Florida, last month.
Meanwhile, T&T sprinter Kion Benjamin clocked 10.11 seconds in the Men’s 100m quarter-finals at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) West Preliminary meet, in California, on Friday. The clocking earned him sixth spot and qualification for the June 7-10 NCAA Championships.
Benjamin’s University of Minnesota teammates, Carlon Hosten and Devin Augustine were 14th and 21st, respectively, in 10.22 and 10.31, and did not advance. In the opening round, Benjamin was third overall in 10.20, while Hosten and Augustine were 17th and 18th, respectively, both T&T sprinters getting home in 10.36.
Hosten finished eighth overall in the men’s 200m quarter-finals in 20.49 seconds to book a lane at the NCAA Championships. Augustine was 17th in 20.91, and did not progress. In the opening round, Augustine was fourth in a personal best 20.44, while Hosten was 11th in 20.59.
Kansas State University freshman Aaron Antoine went over the bar at 2.09 metres for 16th spot in the Men’s high jump. The top 12 qualified for the NCAA Championships. University of Houston sophomore Dillon Leacock was 40th fastest in the men’s 400m hurdles in 53.24 seconds, and did not advance.
Hosten, Benjamin and Augustine were part of the Minnesota team that finished second overall in the men’s 4x100m relay in 39.02 seconds to qualify for the championship meet. Kashief King ran for University of Illinois in the 4x4, helping his team to 17th spot overall in three minutes, 07.40 seconds. The top 12 teams progressed.
At the NCAA East Preliminary meet, in Florida, Mississippi State University’s Tyriq Horsford threw 71.25 metres for ninth spot in the men’s javelin and a berth at the NCAA Championships.
University of Pittsburgh student Clement Campbell produced a wind-aided 7.38 metres leap to finish 24th in the MKen’s long jump. The top 12 advanced. Campbell also had a wind-legal 7.31 jump. Louisiana State University (LSU) thrower Jaden James was eliminated as well, the freshman finishing 29th in the Men’s discus with a 53.33m effort.
Shakeem McKay ran the third leg for LSU in the Men’s 4x400m relay, helping his team to fourth spot overall in 3:06.23. McKay is expected to be back in LSU colours in the NCAA Championship 4x4. Columbia University, featuring T&T’s Jahi Hernandez, finished 19th in 3:11.72, and did not qualify. And Campbell was part of the Pittsburgh 4x1 team that finished 17th in 40.16 seconds. They did not progress.