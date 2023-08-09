Jereem “The Dream” Richards, Keshorn Walcott, Leah Bertrand and Michelle-Lee Ahye are among 16 athletes selected to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the August 19-27 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Richards, who qualified in the Men’s 400 metres and 200m events, has been listed for the longer race. The Point Fortin athlete has already tasted global success in the 400, winning the world indoor title in 2022. Richards also has 200 pedigree, earning bronze at the 2017 Worlds and gold at both the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Walcott has an impressive collection of major medals, including 2012 Olympic Games Men’s javelin gold and 2016 Olympic bronze. A World Championship medal, however, has so far eluded Walcott. He hopes to change that statistic in Budapest.
Bertrand and Ahye will line up in the World Champs Women’s 100m dash. Bertrand, 21, is the fastest female T&T sprinter this year, clocking a personal best 11.08 seconds in Indiana, USA, on May 13. Ahye, the 2018 Commonwealth Games women’s 100m champion, is the national record holder at 10.82.
T&T will have representation in three relay events in Budapest. Richards, Asa Guevara, Shakeem McKay, Renny Quow and Joshua St Clair have been named for the Men’s 4x400m. Devin Augustine, Jerod Elcock, Revell Webster, Omari Lewis and Judah Taylor make up the Men’s 4x100 squad. Bertrand, Ahye, Reyare Thomas, Akilah Lewis and Taejha Badal are listed for the women’s 4x1. The team leaves for Budapest on Monday.
T&T TEAM
Men: Jereem Richards (400, 4x400), Keshorn Walcott (javelin), Devin Augustine (4x100), Jerod Elcock (4x100), Revell Webster (4x100), Omari Lewis (4x100), Judah Taylor (4x100), Asa Guevara (4x400), Shakeem McKay (4x400), Renny Quow (4x400), Joshua St Clair (4x400)
Women: Leah Bertrand (100, 4x100), Michelle-Lee Ahye (100, 4x100), Reyare Thomas (4x100), Akilah Lewis (4x100), Taejha Badal (4x100)
Officials: Dexter Voisin (manager), Keston Bledman (coach), Antonia Burton (coach), Charlie Joseph (coach), Ismael Lopez Mastrapa (coach), Anyl Gopeesingh (doctor), Alban Merepeza (physiotherapist), Nicole Fuentes-Charles (sports therapist), Anthony Walcott (sports therapist)