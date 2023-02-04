Jereem “The Dream” Richards opened his 2023 campaign with silver at the new balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, yesterday.
Richards finished second in the Jesse Loubier Memorial Men’s 400 metres event, the Trinidad and Tobago track star getting home in 45.88 seconds.
Noah Williams was also credited with a 45.88 clocking, but was awarded the victory, the American getting the better of Richards by just four-thousandths of a second. Another American, Vernon Norwood was third in 45.92.
Richards is the reigning world indoor champion in the 400m. The Florida-based athlete captured the title in Belgrade, Serbia, last year, in a championship and national indoor record time of 45 seconds flat. With the victory, he became T&T’s first-ever world indoor champion.
Richards was also in fine form during the outdoor season. At the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, “The Dream” made a successful defence of his 200m title, dominating the final with a championship record and personal best time of 19.80 seconds.
Richards was golden too in the Commonwealth Games 4x400m relay. He teamed up with Dwight St Hillaire, Asa Guevara and Machel Cedenio for victory in three minutes, 01.29 seconds.
At the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA, Richards finished sixth in the 200m final in 20.08 seconds. He had clocked 19.86 in the semi-final round.
Richards’ impressive 2022 campaign earned him the Express Individual of the Year Award, as well as T&T Olympic Committee (TTOC) Sportsman of the Year honours.
At the Czech Indoor Gala in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Thursday, T&T sprinter Jerod Elcock finished fourth in the Men’s 60m final in a season’s best 6.62 seconds.
Great Britain’s Jeremiah Azu topped the field with a 6.58 run, forcing Japan’s Shuhei Tada to settle for silver in 6.59. Reynier Mena claimed bronze, the Cuban getting to the line in a personal best 6.61 to finish just ahead of Elcock.
In the qualifying round, Elcock clocked 6.66 seconds to finish second to Tada (6.63) in heat one. Azu won the second heat in 6.60, with the runner-up spot going to Mena (6.62).