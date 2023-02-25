JEREEM TOPS WORLD TOUR

Jereem “The Dream” Richards was golden at the World Indoor Tour Final in Birmingham, England, yesterday.
Richards completed his two laps of the track in a season’s best 45.74 seconds for an impressive victory in the Men’s 400 metres. The win earned him the overall World Indoor Tour 400 title.
In his two previous outings this year, Richards earned silver and gold. On February 4, the Point Fortin athlete finished second in the new balance Indoor Grand Prix 400m event in 45.88 seconds. One week later, he topped the Millrose Games 400m field in 45.84.
In Birmingham, Richards was in front at the bell and stayed there, comfortably holding off American Vernon Norwood, the runner-up in 45.92 seconds. Ireland’s Jack Raftery clocked 46.66 to claim bronze.
After crossing the finish line, Richards raised his right arm in triumph before celebrating with a “temple point”, imitating England and Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.
“It’s been a competitive series and has really driven me forwards,” said Richards, following his fine run. “Every time I step out on the track I try and improve and I have done that in every race so far this season. I’m grateful and very happy with it.”
Richards enjoyed the best campaign of his career in 2022, capturing the world indoor 400m title as well as Commonwealth Games 200 and 4x400 gold. He also finished sixth in the 200 final at the World Athletics Championships.
“The Dream” is expected to lead the T&T charge at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, scheduled for August 19-27.
Meanwhile, at the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Indoor Championships in Alabama, USA, Wednesday, Anya Akili secured Women’s long jump silver with a personal best 5.68 metres leap. The Tennessee Tech University junior was fifth in the pentathlon with 3,242 points and ninth in the 60m hurdles in 8.98 seconds.
Malika Coutain finished ninth overall in the women’s 400m in 58.10 seconds. Coutain was part of the Tennessee Tech team that earned 4x400m silver in three minutes, 49.01 seconds.
Also in Alabama, T&T’s Safiya John seized Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championship women’s pentathlon silver. The University of Southern Mississippi senior accumulated 3,798 points. John finished tenth overall in the individual 60m hurdles in 8.66 seconds and 23rd in the long jump with a 5.54m leap.
At the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Indoor Championships, in Virginia, Reese Webster bagged women’s 60m bronze in a personal best 7.57 seconds. The Elon University freshman was 11th in the 200m in 24.82.
In New York, St Francis Brooklyn College junior Renaldo Alleyne-Noreiga picked up Northeast Conference (NEC) Indoor Championship men’s 60m bronze in a personal best 6.94 seconds. Alleyne-Noreiga finished 13th overall in the 200m in 22.75.