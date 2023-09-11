Job not done

SOCA WARRIORS captain Aubrey David has hailed the 3-2 victory over El Salvador Sunday in their CONCACAF Nations League A match.
It was their second victory after they defeated Curacao 1-0 and first-ever on El Salvador soil for a T&T side.
“First and foremost, all glory to God for the victory. It was a great one (victory). It was one of character , one of discipline and we did it against all the odds,” David told TTFA Media.
“It was a great job by the team, each and every player. The players that started, the players that came off the bench, even the ones that didn’t play - they were sending positive vibes to the squad - and I think it was an all-round teamwork to get the victory done and I would just like to say how proud I am of the guys and this is something that we can build on.”
David said the result came through the players’ belief in the unit.
“I think we believed in ourselves and I think the victory we got from home was very good for us and we knew we could build on it, so when we went into this game, we went into this game with confidence, doing that (through) unity and discipline and teamwork...Even when we went a goal down we never dropped our heads and stayed positive.”
The skipper added: “We stayed united and I think that is the bad-mind and determination by each and everybody that was a turning factor for us.”
However, David added that the task in the Nations League is still incomplete
“This is just one part of the job that we crossed over,” he said. “It is a good accomplishment but we still have a lot to do, so go back to your clubs, be professional, keep up the good work and come back in October .
“We still have the job to finish. It is not going be an easy one. But I think we need the support of the stakeholders, we need the support of the fans.”
Ryan Telfer, who scored T&T’s opening goal Sunday was also proud to come away with full points on the road.
“Being able to play like that in a hostile environment and get away with three points is something incredible,” he said. Just happy to be on the field with those guys; being disciplined and just working...to save something, it was pretty important and special to do that.”
T&T are currently top of the group with a maximum six points but will face potentially tougher opposition in Guatemala at home when the competition resumes in October.
Looking ahead to that time, Telfer added: “I think it is important to stay humble; to realise that nothing comes easy.
“These last two games were pretty much a grind...We didn’t play the best in terms of ball possession, making teams move and what not, but more than likely just taking advantage of the chances that we had and that takes a hefty toll on you after; so I think it’s just important for us to group back when the time comes again and just to keep understanding that the hard work pays off in the end.”