Trinidad and Tobago masters athlete Susannah Joefield finished fifth in her category in the women’s 1500 metres event at the National Senior Games in Miramar, Florida, USA, on Tuesday.
Competing in the 70-74 age group at the Ansin Sports Complex, Joefield returned a time of eight minutes, 09.23 seconds to finish ahead of nine athletes. American Colleen Burns topped the 14-woman field in 6:18.96.
On Saturday, Joefield secured sixth spot in the women’s 70-74 ten-kilometre road race, the veteran runner completing the course in one hour, one minute and 13 seconds. Linell Smith emerged victorious in the 10K, the American clocking 56 minutes, 16 seconds.
Joefield opened her Senior Games campaign last week Thursday in the 5K road race. She finished 11th in 29:34. Top spot went to American Ellen Kohn in 27:33.
Joefield returned home last night, and is expected to be back in action tomorrow (Friday) at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, at the Masters National Track and Field Championships.
Gwendolyn Smith and Chevon Simpson warmed up for the Championships with solid performances on the weekend at the Zenith Relays and Field Festival, held at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago.
Smith finished second in the women’s shot put, discus and javelin events. She threw 12.08 metres in the shot put, 29.87m in the discus and 36.58m in the javelin. Simpson finished third in his section and 11th overall in the men’s 100m in 11.28 seconds. The highlight of Simpson’s career came at the 2002 World Junior Championships, in Jamaica, where he earned 4x100m bronze.
Action at the Crawford Stadium tomorrow starts at 9.30 a.m.