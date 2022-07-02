Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women’s football team will kick their preparations into high gear over the next couple of days as they get ready for a “tough fight” against Canada in the CONCACAF W Championship in Monterrey, Mexico on Tuesday.
T&T played their final training match against Monterrey Women last week and head coach Kenwyne Jones was pleased with the progress made by his players as the final 23-player squad was selected.
Among the players in the final squad were goalkeeper Kamika Forbes, defenders Liana Hinds and Lauryn Hutchinson, midfielders Tori Paul and Karyn Forbes and forwards Maria-Francis Serrant and Maya Matouk.
Speaking about their training games, Jones said: “It was a tough one for us physically.”
“I think at the time we played with the heat and everything else, especially in the first half, I think we were a bit slow and sluggish. We picked things up in the second half which was good to see but all in all it was a very good exercise for us and we’re going to recover and get back down to training to get ready for the tournament,” he continued.
The former national footballer also noted that the acclimatisation process is ongoing but he is expecting the players to step up over the next few days.
“I think, like everything else, it has been up and down but it is not unexpected. It is our seventh day here and we ended with an exercise and after that we expect the players to be fully adapted and looking much stronger going forward into the tournament,” Jones said.
Speaking about the training squad, Jones said it was a mixed team with experienced players, youth players and players in their prime.
“I think it is the best group we have available,” he added.
Looking ahead to the tournament, Jones said they were drawing up plans but recognised that it will be a tough campaign.
“We are going back to the drawing board and continue to work on team shape, offensively and defensively, and what we do in transition and in set pieces,” he explained.
“We have to make sure we are on point for every game we play and not to mention we are up against Canada in our first game and they are number six in the world, so we do expect a tough fight because they are very good team but we are going to get down to business and continue to prepare,” Jones added.
T&T will also face Costa Rica and Panama in the tournament with the top two teams from the group qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the third-place team entering a playoff.
T&T SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Kamika Forbes, Klil Keshwar, Tenesha Palmer.
Defenders: Liana Hinds, Rhea Belgrave, Victoria Swift, Chelsea Jadoo, Shaunalee Govia, Shadi Cecily Stoute, Lauryn Hutchinson.
Midfielders: Amaya Ellis, Asha James, Chelcy Ralph, Karyn Forbes, Kedie Johnson, Sarah De Gannes, Tori Paul.
Forwards: Maya Matouk, Maria-Francis Serrant, Raenah Campbell, Jolie St Louis, Cayla McFarlane, Brianna Austin.